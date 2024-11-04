Bears lose to the Arizona Cardinals 29-9 on the road 

The Bears are now 4-4 on the season after losing 29-9 to the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, November 3, on the road.

The Bears only scoring of the day came from the foot of kicker Cairo Santos, who finished the game with three made field goals, including two from 50-plus yards.

According to the Bears, Santos ranks tied for third in the NFL with his six made field goals of 50-plus yards this season. Since joining the Bears in 2017, Santos’ 19 made field goals of 50-plus yards are the second most by any kicker in club annals since at least 1991.

Punter Tory Taylor punted four times on Sunday, registering a 54.5-yard gross average with two punts greater than 60 yards (62 and 68) and one downed inside of Arizona’s 20-yard line. Taylor’s 49.1-yard gross average on the season currently stands as the highest single-season gross punting average in Bears history (min. 30 punts), said the Bears.

In his NFL debut, rookie DB Reddy Steward secured his first forced fumble, stripping Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., which was recovered by DB Elijah Hicks. Hicks’ two fumble recoveries on the season are tied for the most by any player in the NFL. The Bears turned the takeaway into three points, now ranking top-five in the NFL for most points scored off of takeaways. The Bears’ 15 total takeaways are tied for third-most in the NFL this season, according to the Bears.

The Bears added, DB Kevin Byard III registered his first sack as a member of the Bears in the first quarter of today’s game, dropping Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on third down, the first sack allowed by Arizona in four games (since Week 5).

Byard’s sack was the fifth of his career, with all five occurring on third down. The Cardinals entered the game tied for second-fewest sacks allowed through the first nine weeks of the regular season. Byard added a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, his second of the season and the sixth of his career. DL Chris Williams also collected his second sack of the season, logging a third-down sack in the first quarter, the Bears said.

The Bears said defensive lineman Jacob Martin, in his second game of the season, dropped Murray for a loss of six yards in the third quarter, logging his first sack as a member of the Bears and the third of the game for Chicago.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).