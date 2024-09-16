Bears lose to Texans 19-13 on Sunday Night Football 

The Chicago Bears dropped their first game of the 2024-25 NFL regular season with a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 15, on the road.

The Bears defense held the Texans offense to only 3 points in the second half, after allowing a total of 16 points at halftime.

“It’s just about winning one week at a time,” said Texans coach DeMeco Ryans via the Associated Press. “They’re not always going to be pretty, but you just have to find a way to win. That’s what I’m most proud about with our guys. No matter what happened there at the end, we found a way to win.”

According to the Bears, the team held Houston to just four-of-14 on third down in the game, including two-of-eight in the second half. Through the first two weeks, the Bears have held opponents to seven-of-28 on third down (25.0 pct.), the second-best rate among defenses who have faced at least 25 third-down situations.

Bears defensive back Kevin Byard III finished with 11 tackles (tied with team-lead in tackles). On third down in the third quarter, DL Gervon Dexter Sr. registered his first sack of the season, followed by LB Jack Sanborn collecting his first sack of the year later in the half.

In addition to the defense, special team’s kicker Cairo Santos connected on two 53-yard field goals, taking his total to 16 made field goals of 50-plus yards since joining the Bears in 2017.

Final Score: Bears 13, Texans 19

With the loss to the Texans on Sunday Night Football, the Bears are now 1-1 on the regular season. The team will play their next game on Sunday, September 22, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Game time 12 p.m.