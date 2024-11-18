Bears lose to Green Bay Packers 20-19 at Soldier Field 

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears would lose to the Green Bay Packers 20-19, after a blocked field goal attempt by kicker C. Santos with :03 seconds left to play in regulation.

According to the Bears, Santos capped the offense’s opening drive with a 53-yard field goal, his seventh made field goal of 50-plus yards this season, tying his own single-season franchise record for most made field goals of 50-plus yards.

Through the early slate of Sunday’s games, Santos’ seven made field goals of 50-plus yards this season are the fourth-most by any kicker in the NFL. With two made field goals and one extra point, Santos reached 1,000 points scored for his career, the Bears added.

Capped by Santos’ 53-yard field goal, the Bears secured their first opening-drive score since Week 2.

In addition to Santos contributions, defensive back Terell Smith secured his first career interception on a third-down red-zone takeaway in the second quarter. The interception marked the ninth of the season for the Bears’ defense, as the unit has now collected 17 takeaways in 2024, said the Bears.

The Bears said the interception also marked the defense’s third red-zone takeaway this season. The Bears’ also secured a red-zone stop of the Packers in the fourth-quarter, forcing a turnover on downs.