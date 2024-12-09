Bears lose to 49ers 38-13 on the road 

The Chicago Bears would lose their seventh game in a row after experiencing a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 8, on the road.

The defense was led by linebacker T.J. Edwards with 10 tackles (five plus solo), registering a sack and two total tackles for a loss, added the Bears.

The Bears said Edwards’ two tackles for loss tied a single-game career-high, as his takedown of 49ers QB Brock Purdy to close out the first quarter, registering his second sack of the season. Edwards takes his season total to a team-high 103 tackles on the year marking the fourth 100-tackle season of his six-year career.

On the last defensive drive of the game, DB Jonathan Owens secured an interception, his first of the season and the second of his career, taking Chicago’s total to 32 interceptions since the start of last season, second-most in the NFL, added the Bears.

The Bears said punter Tory Taylor punted six times on Sunday, registering a career-high 49.0-yard net average. Taylor’s 49.0-yard net mark on Sunday accounted for the third-highest single-game net average by a Bears punter since at least 1960 (min. four punts). Taylor logged three punts of 50-plus yards in the first quarter alone, tying for the most by any punter in the first quarter of any game this season (Morstead), as the pair pace the NFL.

Taylor’s three 50-plus-yard punts in the first quarter tie for the second-most by any Bears punter in a single game since at least 2000. With two punts downed inside of San Francisco’s 20-yard line, Taylor reached 23 punts downed inside of the opponent’s 20-yard line on the season, the second-most by any punter in the NFC through the early afternoon window of Sunday’s games and the most by a rookie in club history, added the Bears.

( Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).