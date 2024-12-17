Bears drop 8th straight in 30-12 loss to the Vikings

After being officially eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, the Chicago Bears would lose to the Minnesota Vikings 30-12 on Monday, December 16, via primetime on Monday Night Football.

According to the Bears, kicker Cairo Santos connected on a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, taking his season total to 18 made field goals and remaining perfect on the season inside of 40 yards.

In the fourth quarter, DL Dominique Robinson blocked a Vikings punt, logging his first-career blocked punt and the second blocked punt of the season for the Bears, the most by any team in the NFL, said the Bears.

The Bears said the two blocked punts this season marks the first time the unit has registered multiple blocked punts in a single season since 2008 (two).

In addition to the two blocked punts, the Bears said DB Kevin Byard III totaled six tackles, taking his season total over the century mark. Byard became the first NFL DB to reach at least 100 tackles each of the last three seasons. LB T.J. Edwards secured a sack in the fourth quarter, taking his season total to a career-high three sacks on the year. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, DL Chris Williams dropped Darnold, taking his season total to a career-high three sacks.

DL DeMarcus Walker collected a tackle for loss near the end of the first quarter, his fourth of the season, forcing Minnesota into a third-and-long. Walker finished the game with four QB hits, tying a single-game career-high. In his first-career game, DL Jonathan Ford collected four tackles, including a tackle for loss in the second quarter, added the Bears.

The Bears said on fourth-and-four, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson intercepted Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold for his second interception of the season and the sixth of his career. The interception marked Chicago’s 33rd interception since the start of last season, tied for the most in the NFL.