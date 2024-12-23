Bears lose 34-17 to the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field 

The Chicago Bears are now 4-11 on the season, after losing 34-17 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 23, at Soldier Field.

According to the Bears, the team defense held the Lions to just two TDs on five red-zone trips and continue to rank in the top-three in the NFL in opponent red-zone TD percentage (45.7 pct.).

In the third quarter, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens logged his first-career solo sack. Pickens became the 17th different member of the Bears to log at least one-half of a sack this year, tied for the most by any team in the NFL (Baltimore), added Bears PR.

The Bears said kicker C. Santos totaled five points scored on Sunday. He has totaled 541 points scored over his Bears tenure, which ties HOF QB/K George Blanda for the fifth-most points scored by any player in Bears history.

Punter Tory Taylor punted three times, registering two punts downed inside of the Lions’ 20-yard line. Taylor’s 27 punts downed inside of the 20 are a Bears rookie record and the second-most among all NFC punters, added the Bears.

On his first punt, the Bears said Taylor logged his 12th punt downed inside of the opponent’s 10-yard line this season. Wide receiver Tyler Scott registered a 24.0-yard kickoff return average on Sunday, according to the Bears.

The Bears said Scott has the second-highest kickoff return average by a Bears returner in a single game this season (min. three kickoff returns).

Final Score: Bears 17, Lions 34

With the loss, the Bears are on a nine game losing streak and will play their next game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, December 26, at home. Game time 7:15 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bears PR).