Bears lose 30-13 to Chargers on Sunday Night Football 

The Chicago Bears are now 2-6 on the season after losing 30-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29, on the road.

According to Jeff Greenberg of The Athletic, Coach Matt Eberflus is now 5-20 as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and now has the worst winning percentage of any coach in team history.

“The glaring things that stood out to me and what my message was during halftime for the players was that we had a lot of penalties,” said coach Eberflus. “That set us back, our drives back on offense.”

The Chargers edged the Bears 352 to 295 in total yards and outscored Chicago 14-0 in the first quarter, 10-7 in the second quarter and 6-0 in the third quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had a bounce back game against the Bears on Sunday night, throwing for 298 passing yards and 3 TDs in the victory.

“The problem I have is the way they are playing Derwin James,” said NBC SNF analyst Rodney Harrison about the Chargers’ last game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Last week he should have had Travis Kelce one-on-one. He is a generational safety. Put him down at the line of scrimmage, let him come off the edge and blitz. No way am I putting him back 25 yards in the deep part of the field. That’s crazy to me.”

In his Sunday Night Football debut, Bears QB Tyson Bagent threw for 232 yards, 2 interceptions and 0 touchdowns in a loss.

Harrison added that Bagent’s situation was a life-changing opportunity.

“You don’t get undrafted free agents that start on Sunday Night Football. This is a life-changing opportunity,” Harrison said.

“How about when your highlight film is in standard definition,” said NBC analyst Jac Collinsworth on Bagent’s highlight reel. “They don’t even have it in HD, and now he’s going to be playing primetime tonight.”

Final Score: Chicago 13, Los Angeles 30

In addition to Bagent’s performance and the Bears offense, linebacker TJ Edwards finished with 13 tackles and nine solo tackles for the defense.

Crusader Player of the Game:

Paid Attendance: 70,240