Bears lose 19-3 in Week 10 of the NFL 

In Week 10 of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears would lose to the New England Patriots 19-3 on Sunday, November 10, at Soldier Field.

The Bears defense was led by linebacker T.J. Edwards, who finished with 13 tackles (seven solo), along with an interception in Sunday’s game.

According to the Bears, Edwards secured his first interception of the season late in the first quarter, marking the 16th takeaway and eighth interception of the year for the Bears’ defense. Edwards’ interception marked the sixth of his career and his fourth since joining Chicago last season.

In spite of Edwards strong defensive performance, Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked if it was fair to ask more out of the defense’?

Eberflus responded: “I do think it’s fair because we’re a football team. If we’re all part of a football team, we need to score one more point than the opponent. When you don’t do that, whatever the score is, it’s on all of us. So that’s the way we look at it.”

Following Edwards’ interception, the Bears are ranked top-five in the NFL in total takeaways (tied for fifth) through the early slate of Week 10 matchups, tying for the second-most interceptions in the NFL since the start of last season (30) said the Bears.

The Bears also held New England to just one touchdown on five red-zone trips. On the season, Chicago has allowed 10 touchdowns on 27 total red-zone trips by the opposition, tallying the No. 1 defensive red-zone touchdown percentage in the NFL through the early slate of Week 10 games, added the Bears.

Final Score: Bears 3, Patriots 19

Honorable Mention:

The Bears said DL Jacob Martin added a sack, a third-down takedown of Patriots QB Drake Maye in the first quarter, logging his second sack in as many games, taking his career total to 20 sacks, the Bears added.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).