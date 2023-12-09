Bears kicker Santos named NFC Player of the Month

In November, Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in recognition of his outstanding play throughout the month.

According to the Chicago Bears, this is Santos’ second time winning Player of the Month, previously doing so in December 2020.

The kicker became the sixth Chicago Bears player to win a Player of the Month honor since the start of the 2018 season and the 25th all-time. Santos went 12-for-14 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points in November.

He also led the NFL in field goals made, field goals attempted and in points (41). In Weeks 9 and 10, Santos went a combined 4-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.

The kicker was a perfect 4-for-4 in Week 11 against the Lions, hitting from 31 yards, 53 yards, 40 yards and 39 yards. He also went 2-for-2 on extra point attempts.

Santos’ 14 points scored were tied for the second most among all players in Week 11. In addition to hitting a 55-yarder, his 20th career 50+plus yard field goal, Santos went 4-for-5 on field goal attempts during the Bears Week 12 Monday Night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

He connected from 25 yards, 39 yards, 55 yards and 30 yards, the eventual game winner. His final field goal of the night marked Santos’ 100th field goal as a Chicago Bear. He now ranks fifth on the Bears all-time field goals list, surpassing Mac Percival’s 99.

On the season, Santos has gone 23-for-25 on field goals and 21-for-22 on extra points attempts. He ranks tied for fifth in the NFL in field goals made and tied for eighth in the NFL in total points (90).