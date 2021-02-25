Bears in pursuit of franchise QB, in spite of missing out on Goff, Stafford and Wentz

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

In spite of three prominent quarterback names falling off the market via trade, the Chicago Bears remain in the hunt for a franchise quarterback.

During the team’s end of the season press conference, the league’s charter franchise said they would look to address the quarterback position either through the draft, via trade, or free agency.

“I think the thing that we are very much looking forward to and feel very positive about is, again, the collaboration between Ryan [Pace] and Matt [Nagy],” said Bears chairman George McCaskey during the press conference. “I think that will be immensely helpful going into this upcoming draft.”

According to the organization’s front office, the group believes that coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace could fix the problem before the start of the 2021 season. And in spite of having little cap space this off season and the 20th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, the Bears are still looking forward to possibly adding a franchise QB.

“As far as the plan at quarterback to get to where we want to go, we definitely need more out of that position. We know that!” said GM Pace at the end of the press conference held on January 13, 2021. “What does that entail? That’s what this whole off-season is about as we go into this and we are just three days off a playoff loss, but that’s what this off-season is about. I think when you go into selecting a quarterback or acquiring a quarterback in any way we do it or whatever we do with that position. And everything’s on the table. I go back to exactly what you just said; it’s the collaborative relationship that Matt and I have. Why do we feel strong about getting that position right; it goes back to that, a connected vision.”

Pace said when it comes to him and Nagy addressing the quarterback position this off season, there will be a collaborative effort through “free agency, trade, [and the] draft.” Pace also mentioned that both he and Nagy will do “what’s best for the Bears,” in spite of not landing QB’s Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, and Carson Wentz via trade.