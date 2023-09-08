Bears fans, add Metra to your game plan

The first kickoff at Soldier Field of the 2023 Chicago Bears season is this Sunday! Make traveling to and from the game easier with Metra.

When you use Metra, there are no worries about missing part of the game because you’re either trying to find parking or trying to beat everyone else out of the parking lot. The Metra Electric Line provides direct service to Soldier Field via the 18th Street Station.

For Bears fans coming from the South Side or south suburbs, the “Bears Extra” train on the Metra Electric Line will once again serve fans during home games. On Sundays when the Bears game at Soldier Field is scheduled to start at noon, an extra train will depart University Park at 9:30 a.m. The train will make all stops between University Park and Kensington as well as stops at the 59th Street, 55th-56th-57th Street, and 51st/53rd Street stations. The train’s next stop is the 18th Street Station (10:21 a.m.), a short walking distance from Soldier Field. Metra will also offer an extra for the games scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. Sunday kickoff. That train will depart University Park at 1:30 p.m. and arrive at 18th Street at 2:21 p.m.

For weeknight games with evening start times, inbound trains 132, 136 and 140 will make an extra stop at 18th Street. For the trip home, Train 149 will be held 5 minutes at 18th Street.

An extra outbound train will depart the Museum Campus/11th Street Station approximately 30 minutes after every game.

Bears fans from the west, north and northwest suburbs riding Metra into Chicago Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center can board the CTA’s #128 Express for a quick trip to Soldier Field. Buses will depart from Metra’s Ogilvie Transportation Center (southbound on Clinton at Madison) and Union Station (bus stop on Jackson east of Canal) and run express to Soldier Field. CTA express service starts 90 minutes before kickoff and resumes for an hour after the game on a load-and-go basis. The roundtrip bus service costs only $5.

Bears fans arriving at Metra’s LaSalle Street Station on the Rock Island Line should walk east on Van Buren to State Street and take the CTA’s #146 bus to Soldier Field.

On Sundays, fans can also take advantage of Metra’s $7 Sunday Pass, and Metra’s Family Fares allow up to three children age 11 and under to ride free.

For more information on Bears service or to plan your trip, visit our website, [metra.com]metra.com

Chicago Bears 2023 Soldier Field Schedule*

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, Sept. 10 Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 Denver Broncos Noon

Sunday, Oct. 15 Minnesota Vikings Noon

Sunday, Oct. 22 Las Vegas Raiders Noon

Thursday, Nov. 9 Carolina Panthers 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 Detroit Lions Noon

Sunday, Dec. 24 Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 Atlanta Falcons Noon

*Game times may be subject to flexible scheduling

