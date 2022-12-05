Bears fall to Green Bay Packers 28-19 at Soldier Field

In spite of playing a good first half of professional football, the Chicago Bears would lose to the Green Bay Packers, 28-19 on Sunday, December 4, at Soldier Field.

The Bears scored the first touchdown of the afternoon as quarterback Justin Fields broke off a 56-yard touchdown run with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter to put the Bears ahead 10-0.

Fields scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season. He is now tied with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts for the most touchdowns by a quarterback this season.

The eight touchdowns by Fields now ties him with former Bears QBs Bobby Douglass (1972) and Vince Evans (1980) for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a Bears quarterback in a single season (Johnny Lujack, 11 TDs, 1950).

Fields became the first quarterback on record to score three or more rushing touchdowns of 50 plus yards in a single season. The last players overall to log three rushing touchdowns of 50 plus yards in a single season were running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, each doing so during the 2019 season.

Fields connected on 20-of-25 passing attempts and passed for 254 yards to close out the game. In addition to one of his best passing games of the season, Fields also added seven rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

His 80.0 percent completion percentage is a single-game career-best (min: 10 attempts), and his 254 passing yards are the third-most he’s had in a game in his career. Fields’ two interceptions late in the game helped close the victory for the Packers.

Final Score: Chicago 19, Green Bay 28

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears)