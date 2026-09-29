Bears face quarterback uncertainty after loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears left Soldier Field Sunday with more to worry about than a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Starting quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a right hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the September 20 game, and backup Tyson Bagent, who finished the contest, has since entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. The injuries have created uncertainty at the Bears’ most important position heading into their September 28 Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Williams was injured on a first-and-goal play from the Minnesota 6-yard line with the Bears trailing 6-3. He scrambled toward the left side before going down without contact and grabbing his right leg. He was helped from the field and later taken to the locker room on a cart.
The Bears received encouraging news after further evaluation. Coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams is considered week-to-week with the hamstring injury rather than facing a more serious long-term injury. Williams was not expected to practice this week, leaving his availability against Philadelphia uncertain.
Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards with one interception against Minnesota. He also rushed five times for 42 yards before leaving the game.
Bagent replaced Williams and completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards. He moved Chicago into Minnesota territory on the Bears’ final possession before being sacked by Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner on the final play. Bagent subsequently entered the NFL concussion protocol, making his availability for the next game uncertain as well.
That potentially leaves veteran Case Keenum as the Bears’ next option if neither Williams nor Bagent is cleared to play.
The quarterback injuries overshadowed a frustrating afternoon for the Bears, who fell to 1-1 despite outgaining Minnesota 297-246 and holding the ball for nearly 33 minutes. Chicago’s defense kept the Vikings out of the end zone, limiting Minnesota to 246 total yards and 11 first downs. Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards, while star receiver Justin Jefferson was held to three catches for 55 yards.
Chicago repeatedly failed to turn opportunities into points. D’Andre Swift lost a fumble at the 1-yard line, the Bears committed eight penalties for 58 yards, and Cairo Santos had a 23-yard field-goal attempt blocked in the fourth quarter. Chicago converted only 5 of 15 third downs.
Minnesota did not score a touchdown but received three field goals from Will Reichard to improve to 2-0. The Vikings’ defense forced two turnovers and kept Chicago out of the end zone throughout the rainy afternoon.
The loss was a sharp contrast to Chicago’s season-opening offensive performance against Carolina. Against Minnesota, the defense responded, but turnovers, penalties and missed scoring opportunities proved costly.
The Bears’ next game is Monday, September 28, 2026, against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Central Time. against Philadelphia.