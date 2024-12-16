“Bears Elevate Darrynton Evans, Add Braxton Jones to Injury Report”

In recent news, the Chicago Bears announced the club has elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Per NFL regulation, all standard elevations revert back to the practice squad following the game. Additionally, offensive lineman Braxton Jones (Concussion) has been added to the Injury Report. Jones will not travel with the team to Minnesota and has been ruled OUT for Monday night’s game, added the Bears.

The Bears said Evans has logged 20 games played for the Tennessee Titans (2020-21), Chicago Bears (2022-24) and Miami Dolphins (2023) since entering the league as a third-round selection by Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft. Out of the backfield, Evans has rushed for 249 yards on 65 attempts and one touchdown, along with 12 receptions for 120 yards (10.0 avg.) and a receiving score out of the backfield, while also contributing on special teams.

Evans spent his first two professional seasons with the Titans, before being claimed by the Bears in 2022, where he ultimately spent the entirety of season (2022) with Chicago, appearing in six games. Evans spent portions of 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, before returning to Buffalo in 2024, where he spent the offseason with the club and remained with Buffalo while on Reserve/Injured at the start of the regular season. Evans then was signed by the Bears to the club’s practice squad prior to Week 12. A native of Oak Hill, Fla., Evans prepped collegiately at Appalachian State (2016-19), where he capped his career being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year (2019) after amassing 24 total touchdowns (18 rushing, five receiving and one kickoff return), ranking No. 3 nationally and tying the conference’s all-time single season record, also registering the second-most in a single season in program history, added the Bears.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).