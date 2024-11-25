Bears elevate Adrian Colbert to practice squad

In recent news, the Chicago Bears announced that the club has elevated defensive back Adrian Colbert from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Per NFL regulation, all standard elevations revert back to the practice squad following the game.

According to the Bears, Colbert has appeared in 42 career games (22 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), New York Giants (2020), New York Jets (2021) and Chicago Bears (2022-24) since being selected by San Francisco in the seventh round (229th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, amassing 98 tackles (75 solo), including one tackle for loss, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, to pair with 11 career special teams tackles.

The Bears said the team signed Colbert to the practice squad prior to Week 12, Colbert has spent the last three seasons with the team since joining the Bears in 2022. Since entering the league in 2017, Colbert has also contributed to the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs (2020), New England Patriots (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022). A native of Wichita Wells, Texas, Colbert prepped collegiately at Texas (2012-15) and Miami (2016), totaling 47 career games played for both the Longhorns and Hurricanes, added the Bears.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).