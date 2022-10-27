Bears dominate New England Patriots on Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears improved to 3-4 on the season with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday, October 24, on the road.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-of-4 on field goal attempts in Week 7. Santos made field goals from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards in the Bears’ huge win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The win marked the first time the Bears have beaten the Patriots since December 10, 2000, and marked their first win on the road against New England in franchise history.

In the first quarter, the Bears opened the game with an eight-play, 42-yard opening drive that resulted in a Cairo Santos field goal from 42 yards out. It was Chicago’s fifth opening-drive score on the season (1 TD, 4 FG). The Bears led 3-0.

Quarterback Justin Fields scored the first touchdown of the game, on a three-yard rush to cap off a seven-play, 56-yard drive and extend the Bears lead to 10-0. It was the fourth career rushing touchdown for Fields, and his second of the season.

The last Bears quarterback to rush for a touchdown against the Patriots was Mitchell Trubisky on October 21, 2018.

Chicago’s 10 first-quarter points also stand as the most given up by the Patriots defense in 2022 and the most since allowing 14 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

According to the Chicago Bears, Fields finished the night completing 13-of-21 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns (passing TD, rushing TD). Fields also recorded a game-high 82 rushing yards on 14 attempts. It was his second performance with both a rushing and passing TD in the same game (vs. SF, 10/31/21).

In his 17th career start, Fields became one of five Bears QBs since the start of the 2000 season to log multiple games with both a rushing and a pass TD in the same game.

After four quarters of good football, the Bears closed out the game with 243 yards rushing, which gives them 1,268 rushing yards on the season, ranking first in the NFL.

Final Score: Bears 33, Patriots 14.

The Bears defense was dominant in Week 7 earning four total turnovers and three interceptions in the win.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

QB Justin Fields, Bears, 179 passing yards and two touchdowns (1 passing and 1 rushing).