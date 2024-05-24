Bears Defensive Coordinator Eric Washington to represent club at Summit

The National Football League announced the list of coaches set to participate in the 2024 Coach Accelerator program held at this year’s Spring League Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, May 20-22, according to the Chicago Bears.

Bears Defensive Coordinator Eric Washington represented the franchise at the Accelerator Summit, capitalizing on an opportunity presented by the NFL in continued pursuit of strengthening the pipeline of diverse coaching candidates throughout the League.

The Spring Accelerator is the League’s fifth iteration since the program launched in 2022. The forum follows the Front Office Accelerator Program held in Dallas, Texas, this past December.

For the first time, the Accelerator included coaches who have predominantly worked at the college level.

The Bears said the Accelerator will serve as a platform for clubs and owners to engage with qualified coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds. Candidates are presented with opportunities to build relationships with club owners and executives while further developing leadership skills.

To date, the program has successfully contributed to an increase in diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, with many past participants being promoted and hired into advanced, senior coaching positions.

In addition to networking and personal development programming, the League provided coaches with insight into future initiatives, both on and off the field, helping to contextualize how the game will continue to develop, while displaying where the NFL is evolving.