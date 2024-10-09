Bears defense dominate in 36-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers 

Thanks to an amazing effort by the defense, the Chicago Bears dominated the Carolina Panthers 36-10, on Sunday, October 6, at Soldier Field.

The Bears were led by defensive back Kevin Byard III, who recorded his first interception of the season, and the 29th of his career, after picking off former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in the third quarter. Since 2017, Byard shares the NFL lead for most interceptions, added the Bears.

According to the Bears, the team have won eight-straight home games, dating back to last season. The current stretch of consecutive home victories is the longest since the Bears won 10-straight games from 2005-06 and is the longest active streak in the NFL. The team has also won each of their last four matchups against the Panthers, dating back to 2017. The four-straight wins over Carolina register as Chicago’s longest active win streak over an NFL opponent. By limiting the Panthers to 10 points scored in the game, the Bears’ defense has now held opponents to 21 points or less in 10 (plus) straight games, the longest active consecutive-game mark in the NFL and the longest stretch of games by the Bears since 2005 (12-straight games).

As a team, the Bears forced three turnovers, tying a single-game season-high, converting those three takeaways into 16 points. The Bears have generated 40 points off of turnovers through the club’s first five games, ranking third-best in the NFL. With three takeaways on Sunday, the Bears now have 12 on the season, second-most in the league, and 39 since the start of last season, pacing the NFL in that timeframe, said the Bears.

The Bears said five different defenders registered at least one-half sack, as DL Gervon Dexter Sr. became the first Bears defensive lineman to have a sack in four of the club’s first five games of a single season since 2021 (Khalil Mack). The Panthers were 0-for-6 on third down in the first half, as the Bears’ defense held the opponent without a third-down conversion in a single opening half the first time this season. The defense held the Panthers to 64 net passing yards in the first half, the lowest mark in a single first half by the unit since the 2021 season (Week 17), as the Bears did not allow a third-down conversion until under six minutes remained in the third quarter.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).