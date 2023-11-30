Bears defeat Vikings 12-10 on Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears clawed their way to victory on Monday Night Football, November 27, with a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, on the road.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields orchestrated a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter that led to a 30-yard field goal by kicker Cairo Santos.

On the play prior to the game-winning field goal by Santos, Fields delivered a strike to wide receiver DJ Moore for a 36-yard gain in Vikings territory.

According to the Bears, Fields went a perfect 8-8 on the opening drive and was 12-12 to start the game.

Fields finished the game completing 27-37 passes for 217 yards and with 12 rushes for 59 yards.

Bears receiver DJ Moore caught his 60th pass of the season on the opening drive. Moore finished the game with 11 catches for 114 yards. With his 114 receiving yards, Moore eclipsed the 1,000- yard mark on the season (1,003).

In addition to the offense, the Bears defense held the Vikings to 2-9 (22 percent) on third downs, the second-lowest by a Bears opponent this season.

The defense logged a season-high four interceptions against the Vikings. This marked the first time the Bears recorded four interceptions in a game since Week 14 of 2018 (vs. Los Angeles Rams).

This also marked back-to-back games with three or more interceptions and the third game this season recording three or more interceptions.

The last time Chicago recorded three or more interceptions in back-to-back games was in Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2018 season. Chicago has had six interceptions in the last two games and ranks third in the NFL in interceptions this season with 13.

Defensive back Jaylon Johnson picked off Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs and returned it 19 yards, early in the second quarter. This marked Johnson’s third of the season and fifth of his career. Johnson finished the game with two tackles (both solo), three passes defensed and one interception.

Defensive back Jaquan Brisker also recorded the Bears’ second interception of the night in the second quarter. This marked Brisker’s second career interception and his first of the season. This was also Brisker’s fifth pass defensed of the season.

He finished the game with three tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception and one quarterback hit. Brisker now has 5.0 sacks in his career.

Linebacker TJ Edwards recorded the Bears’ third interception of the night in the third quarter. This marked his second interception of the season and fourth of his career.

This set a new career-high for Edwards in interceptions in a single-season. He also logged his 275th-career solo tackle in the second quarter and his 125th tackle of the season in the fourth quarter.

Edwards finished the game with six tackles (all solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one interception. He ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in total tackles (Roquan Smith-126). And last, defensive lineman Montez Sweat recorded 1.5 sacks on the night.

He now has 2.5 sacks in the last two games as a Bear and 9.0 sacks on the season.

Final Score: Bears 12, Vikings 10

With the win, the Bears are now 4-8 on the season. They will have a bye week after playing 12 games this season