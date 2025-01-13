Bears DB Josh Blackwell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In recent news, the National Football League announced Chicago Bears defensive back Josh Blackwell was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 18 of the 2024 regular season.

During Chicago’s Week 18 road victory over Green Bay, the Bears said Blackwell secured a 94-yard punt return touchdown, the first punt return touchdown by a member of the Bears since 2021.

According to the Bears, Blackwell’s 94-yard return registered as the second-longest punt return touchdown in the NFL in 2024 and tied for the third-longest punt return touchdown by any member of the Bears since at least 1948.

Along with punter Tory Taylor (Week 4) and TE Cole Kmet (Week 6), the Bears said Blackwell became the third member of the team to receive NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, marking the second time in franchise history that at least three separate individuals were recipients of the award in a single season (2005; Wade, Gould, Vasher and Berrian), added the Bears.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).