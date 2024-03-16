Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Search

Bears agree to terms with safety Jonathan Owens

Chicago Bears

The Bears bolstered their secondary by agreeing to terms with safety Jonathan Owens on a two-year contract, pending a physical.

Owens, 28, has appeared in 48 NFL games with 30 starts over five NFL seasons with the Texans (2019-22) and Packers (2023), registering 227 tackles, one interception, eight pass breakups, two tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks.

The St. Louis native entered the NFL in 2018 with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western State, but he missed his entire rookie year with an injury he sustained during the offseason.

Owens signed with the Texans Sept. 30, 2019, and spent most of the season on Houston’s practice squad, appearing in one game. After playing sparingly in 2020-21, the 5-11, 210-pounder appeared in all 17 games in 2022, recording a career-high 125 tackles, four pass breakups and 1.0 sack.

Owens signed with the Packers last May and played in all 17 games with 11 starts. He compiled 84 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that he returned 27 yards for his first career touchdown in a 29-22 win over the Lions in Detroit.

Screenshot 2024 03 13 at 3.22.37 PM

Owens is married to Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history having won seven Olympic medals—including four golds—and eight U.S. Gymnastics titles.

profile image of joseph phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top