Bears agree to terms with safety Jonathan Owens

The Bears bolstered their secondary by agreeing to terms with safety Jonathan Owens on a two-year contract, pending a physical.

Owens, 28, has appeared in 48 NFL games with 30 starts over five NFL seasons with the Texans (2019-22) and Packers (2023), registering 227 tackles, one interception, eight pass breakups, two tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks.

The St. Louis native entered the NFL in 2018 with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western State, but he missed his entire rookie year with an injury he sustained during the offseason.

Owens signed with the Texans Sept. 30, 2019, and spent most of the season on Houston’s practice squad, appearing in one game. After playing sparingly in 2020-21, the 5-11, 210-pounder appeared in all 17 games in 2022, recording a career-high 125 tackles, four pass breakups and 1.0 sack.

Owens signed with the Packers last May and played in all 17 games with 11 starts. He compiled 84 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that he returned 27 yards for his first career touchdown in a 29-22 win over the Lions in Detroit.

Owens is married to Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history having won seven Olympic medals—including four golds—and eight U.S. Gymnastics titles.