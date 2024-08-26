Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Bears agree to acquire edge rusher Darrell Taylor from Seahawks

Chicago Bears

The Bears on Friday bolstered their pass rush by agreeing to acquire defensive lineman Darrell Taylor from the Seahawks in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, pending a physical.

Selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Tennessee, Taylor missed his rookie year with an injury. But the 6-4, 267-pounder has played in all 49 games the past three seasons with 13 starts, registering 91 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 22 tackles-for-loss and five forced fumbles.

Last year Taylor recorded 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and seven tackles-for-loss after compiling 26 tackles and establishing career highs with 9.5 sacks and eight tackles-for-loss in 2022.

To make room on the roster, the Bears waived fourth-year defensive end Khalid Kareem and also terminated the contract of receiver Freddie Swain, who had been placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
