Bears add top wide receiver Keenan Allen via trade

Keenan Allen

In recent news, the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms to send wide receiver Keenan Allen to Chicago in exchange for the Bears 2024 fourth-round pick (#110 overall).

“We’re extremely excited to add Keenan to our team,” said Bears General Manager Ryan Poles. “His body of work speaks for itself, and we look forward to him elevating our offense.”

The Bears said the 11-year vet arrives in Chicago after spending his entire career with the Chargers. Over 139 games (134 starts), Allen has accumulated 10,530 yards on 904 catches for 59 touchdowns. He has also rushed 18 times for 113 yards. Since entering the league in 2013, he ranks third in receptions, fourth in targets (1,309), sixth in receiving yards and tied for tenth in receiving touchdowns.

Allen reunites with wide receivers coach Chris Beatty after spending the previous three seasons together in Los Angeles (2021-23). Under Beatty’s guidance, Allen saw a career-high in receptions (108), a franchise record, for a total of 1,243 receiving yards. He ranked third among all NFL receivers in yards per game (95.6). His 1,249 scrimmage yards were also the second most in a season in his career, the Bears added.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Allen caught at least 95 catches in five consecutive seasons (2017-21), the second-longest streak in NFL history. With 624 catches in his first 100 career games played, Allen set the record for the most receptions through a player’s first 100 games in NFL history. He has also had over 1,000 receiving yards in six of his 11 seasons and holds the NFL’s all-time records for games with at least 15 receptions (two games), 14 catches (four), 13 receptions (six), 12 catches (10) and 11 receptions (13), said the Bears.