Bears add top pass rusher Robert Quinn to respectable defense

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

The Chicago Bears signed all pro pass rusher Robert Quinn to a five- year 70 million dollar deal, according to the NFL Network.

The deal was announced last week, after the Bears released their former 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd.

The move will help boost the team’s highly rated defense and will provide help for the team’s top two defensive players Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.

Quinn led the Dallas Cowboys last season with a team-high 11.5 sacks, after he was acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins in the spring of 2019.

Quinn earned a career-high 19 sacks in 2013, playing for his first professional team, the Los Angeles Rams.

He has also earned a total of 80 career sacks, playing for the Rams, Dolphins and Cowboys during his nine-year career.

Quinn was suspended two games by the NFL prior to last season for using Performance Enhancing Drugs, which violates the league’s drug policy rules.