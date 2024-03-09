Bears add Matt Pees to defensive staff

In February, the Chicago Bears hired Matt Pees as the team’s next defensive analyst—advance of special projects, according to the Bears.

The Bears said Pees brings five years of NFL coaching experience to the staff and comes to Chicago after most recently serving as defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons, a position he held for three seasons.

In 2023, Atlanta’s defense recorded 42.0 sacks, tied for the sixth-most in a single season in franchise history. The Falcons defense doubled its sack total from 2022 (21) making their 21-sack improvement the largest year-over-year increase by the Falcons since sacks became an official stat in 1982. It also marked the third-largest year-over-year improvement by any team over the past three seasons.

In 2022, Atlanta’s defense led the league in fewest penalties per game (1.06) and limited opponents to the second-fewest, second-half points per game this season, allowing only 7.9 points per game after halftime, the Bears added.

Prior to joining Atlanta’s staff, Pees spent the 2020 season as the head football coach at Findlay, Ohio, High School. From 2018-19, Pees served as a defensive assistant and quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans where he worked primarily with the defensive line.

Before joining the Titans, Pees spent two seasons as the head coach at Green Mountain, Colorado High School and has eight years of high school football coaching experience, said the Bears.