BBB Warns: Scammers Target Online Shoppers During July’s Mega Sales Events

As major retailers roll out deep discounts and limited-time offers this July, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging consumers to stay alert. While these sales can offer real savings, they also create the perfect storm for scammers looking to exploit the shopping frenzy.

“Watch out for fake emails, misleading ads, and imitation websites,” warns Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois. “Scammers are skilled at creating counterfeit websites that closely mimic trusted retailers. A single click can lead to stolen personal or financial information.”

Make certain that any websites you order from are the correct website. They should have the correct business name spelling and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Look closely at the URL, and stop if you see that the domain name is slightly different. There might be a hyphen instead of a period. A few letters could be added to the domain name. That means it is an imposter website.

“Be very suspicious of unsolicited communications,” says Bernas. “These messages may claim your purchase was successful or that there is a problem – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. This ruse is meant to get your credit card information, account login details, or remote access to your computer.”

BBB tips for online shopping the July retail sales:

• Research the seller or retailer. Before you buy, check customer reviews of the product(s) you’re interested in purchasing, and do some research on the retailer. Be sure you can find working customer contact information for the seller, and check ratings and reviews of the company, and a great place to start is at BBB.org.

• Watch for communication attempts that appear to come from a popular retailer. Phishing attempts increase during busy shopping days. These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you, that there is a problem with your account, or that there is an issue with delivery. Know what you’ve opted in and out of before you click. When making many purchases, track your purchase, where it’s from, and any tracking numbers. Watch out for fake package delivery text messages and don’t click on any links that you receive that seem suspicious.

• Keep a close eye on social media ads. Scammers can buy ads and send you to websites that, at first glance, may appear to belong to a trusted retailer.

• Beware of lookalike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.



• Don’t let a photo fool you. Photos can be created by A.I. or stolen from other websites.

• Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is NOT secure.

• Be careful when purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.



• Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges pop up later, you can contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

If you've spotted an online scam, report it to BBB ScamTracker to help alert people.