BBB Moving Scam Alert: Don’t Get Taken for a Ride

As October approaches, one of the busiest months for residential moves, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sounding the alarm on moving scams. Whether relocating to a new apartment or house, the process is often stressful and time-consuming, and scammers are counting on that.

“Con artists exploit the chaos of moving to steal money, identities, and even personal belongings,” says Steve J. Bernas, BBB President and CEO. “Because hiring a moving company is something most people do only a few times in their lives, they’re often unfamiliar with the process and vulnerable to deceptive schemes.”

In consumer complaints and in BBB Scam Tracker reports, consumers detail being confronted with price changes, unexpected fees, and sometimes, receiving a quote and paying a deposit, only to have the movers never show up.

The Better Business Bureau advises people to be vigilant about the moving process. “You can reduce your risk of being ripped off by taking proactive measures,” says Bernas. “First is to research moving firms to find the right one thoroughly.”

To begin the search, visit BBB.org to check company ratings and reviews. BBB is a free referral source to find businesses you can trust.

“Next, identify the signs of a moving scam before you get involved,” says Bernas.

The red flags include:

• A very low-price quote. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

• Poor grammar on the moving company’s website. If there is no physical address or information about a mover’s registration or insurance, that could be trouble.

• Movers who show up in an unmarked or rental truck instead of a clearly marked company-owned fleet truck.

• Movers who try to gain your trust and persuade you that there is no need for a written contract.

BBB Tips to help make the move easier and more successful

• Be wary of unusual requests. If a mover requests a large down payment or full payment in advance, that could indicate a potentially fraudulent business. Do not sign a blank or vague contract.

• Get everything in writing. Though most professional movers do give quotes over the phone, it’s still a good idea to get written documentation of all the services you are receiving. Get at least two written estimates from different movers. Be sure the estimates are based on weight, not cubic feet, and opt for full-value replacement liability insurance.

• Protect your possessions. Ensure you have full-value protection insurance for lost or damaged possessions. Note that expensive items, such as flat-panel televisions, may require additional replacement cost coverage if damaged in transit.

• Take your valuables with you. Cash, coins, jewelry, photographs, and important papers should be taken with you or shipped separately using a shipping service with tracking numbers and insurance.

• Keep an inventory of your belongings. Maintaining an inventory sheet is one of the most effective ways to keep track of your possessions. Label the boxes containing your belongings and indicate the contents of each box.

When moving between states, check licensing with the U.S. Department of Transportation. An identification number issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is required of all interstate moving companies, which can be verified at ProtectYourMove.

When moving within the state, contact the Illinois Commerce Commission for proper licensing and to report complaints.

For more information

If you encounter a scam, report it to the BBB Scamtracker to help alert others and protect your community.