BBB Alert: Summer sparks sizzling scams 

BBB and ComEd team up for hot tips to avoid summer scams

Summer officially begins June 20, ushering in a season of relaxation and vacation. However, con artists are seizing this time to intensify their deceptive activities. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says we must remain vigilant against fraudsters.

The BBB is leading a major summer scams alert outreach to safeguard consumers and businesses. Stay informed by following BBB’s advice and resources to combat these seasonal scams.

“Con artists seize this active season to rip off people and businesses as much as possible,” says Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “The excitement surrounding summer vacations, travel and concerts helps scammers because families often will be too busy to check their online shopping and purchases carefully.”

For example, vacation rentals and travel are at the top of the list, so consumers must be extra careful to avoid scams. “If you are looking to book a vacation house or condo,” says Bernas, “it is imperative to research the company. Scammers will copy and paste listings they find on legitimate sites, passing them off as their own. They are gone after you pay the required deposit, and so is your money.”

The public must be on alert about fake websites, fraudulent phone numbers and imposter airline booking agents.

During the hottest weather, con artists will call people, threatening to cut off their electricity if they don’t pay a fee immediately over the phone. Hang up the phone and contact the company directly if you have any concerns.

“ComEd will never call or visit you to request direct payment through prepayment cards, cryptocurrencies, or third-party apps. We also won’t call and ask for your account number, personal information, or bank details,” said Tom Byrne, Director of Security at ComEd. “Always be cautious about sharing any information related to your ComEd account. And when dealing with individuals arriving at your home or business, you can always identify a ComEd employee by their official company ID badge and uniform, which features our logo.”

Bernas says, “Watch out for unsolicited knocks on your door. Imposters posing as door-to-door utility workers might offer to check your air conditioning. The fraudsters might say you need to upgrade or fix your air conditioner. These criminals also could pose as security system representatives. Never let any stranger into your home unless you know the company and reached out to them to do repairs or maintenance.”

Summer also brings out the storm chasers and other home repair scammers. They offer to repair damage resulting from a storm, or they may claim your driveway or roof needs repair. Bernas notes, “These fraudsters are always ready to give you a great deal. After you make the down payment, they disappear. Or, if they actually do the work, it will be of poor quality and done with substandard materials. A scammer typically demands cash upfront, or tries to sign you up for something on the spot.”

Not all storm chasers are scammers, but some may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver.

Ticket rip-offs are another summer scam. These surge with superstar artists on tour and big events like Nascar coming to town. Scammers will post available tickets – that don’t exist – for concerts, sports events, and festivals on sites such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. To protect yourself, never wire money or send cash for tickets, and be careful of ticket printouts, as scammers will often sell the same printout to multiple individuals.

BBB Recommendations for a safe summer:

• Check BBB.org for business reviews and ratings and look for the BBB Seal, The Sign of a Better Business.

• Never give personal or financial information in response to unsolicited emails or texts. Also check for grammar and spelling errors.

• Check the URL to make sure the website is secure (https://).

• With vacation rentals, if asked to leave the original website to continue the transaction on another site or via email, don’t do it.

• Never pay cash upfront or sign a contract until you have time to review the company. Illinois state law requires a contract for any project costing over $1,000.

• Search online for the contractor’s name and the word “scam.”

• Pay bills with a credit card. That provides much more protection than a debit card.

• Never let anyone inside your home without thoroughly checking their background and discussing it with trusted neighbors or family.

For more information

If you've spotted a scam, please report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.