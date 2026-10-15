BBB Alert: Beware as Medicare scammers intensify schemes

Con artists will use every trick in the book, including artificial intelligence (AI), to get Medicare participants’ personal, private information during this year’s Medicare Open Enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2026. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers who obtain your Medicare number can steal your cash and ruin your finances.

“All Medicare-eligible individuals need to be on high alert for the latest scams,” says Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “A con artist could call or knock on your door to offer free maid and cooking services in your home, if you sign up right now. The document might impact your regular Medicare eligibility.”

Medicare Open Enrollment is always a lucrative time for scammers. They exploit this period by using various tactics, such as calls, texts, or emails, to trick you into sharing your personal Medicare information. Protect yourself and your benefits by being cautious of unsolicited offers and verifying the legitimacy of any communication you receive.

Bernas says, “Scammers might allege they can enroll you in a better Medicare program than what you currently have. They will say their plan is cheaper and that you can keep all the same benefits. To get started, you only need to provide some personal information, such as your Medicare ID number. Of course, the call is a scam, and sharing personal information will open you up to identity theft.”

In another variation, callers try to frighten – rather than assist – people on Medicare. They try to rattle victims by claiming that their Medicare will be discontinued if they don’t re-enroll. This fake “Medicare advisor” can fix the situation, if you share your personal information with them.

“If you get a call, text or email saying Medicare is replacing your current Medicare card with a new plastic card or one with a chip in it, hang up and do not reply,” says Bernas. “It is a scam. DO NOT give out any of your Medicare information. Medicare will not call you out of the blue. You will need to contact them. Additionally, someone from Medicare will never show up at your doorstep.”

This year is perilous because AI gives scammers more tools. It takes little time for AI to create counterfeit web sites, realistic official-looking seals and letters. Be very careful about fake websites. Always make sure you are on the official website.

Fraudsters have turned their sights on small business owners, sending convincing letters and emails that appear to come from official government agencies.

BBB recommends that adult children and friends of those who are Medicare-eligible reach out to them with these essential tips:

• Be wary of anyone who contacts you unsolicited. People representing Medicare plans don’t contact you by phone, email, or in person unless you are already enrolled and request a phone call. Be especially cautious of threatening calls that require quick action or immediate payment.

• Guard your government-issued numbers. Never offer your Medicare ID number or Social Security number to anyone you don’t know.

• Never give your medical records to a stranger for “review.” Only your doctor and other Medicare providers should have this information.

• Medicare provides legitimate help with determining which plan is right for you. These people – sometimes called Navigators or Assisters – are not allowed to charge for their help. If someone asks you for payment, it’s a scam. You will also need to contact them. They will not call you out of the blue.

• Decline promotional gifts in exchange for personal information. Be skeptical if a broker offers you free gifts, health screenings, or other special deals. Never sign up with a broker who offers you an expensive “sign-up gift” in exchange for providing your Medicare ID number or other personally identifiable information.

• Beware of dishonest insurance brokers who offer “free health screenings.” Some brokers provide this to weed out less healthy people. This is called “cherry picking” and violates Medicare rules.

• Visit the official Medicare.gov website for general information or if you want to make changes to your health care plan. Do not click on links in texts or email messages.

If you are unsure whether a call or offer is from Medicare, or you gave your personal information to someone claiming to be with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE to report it.

For more information If you’ve encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Sign up for BBB’s free consumer newsletter, BBB Edge, at BBB.org/ChicagoBuzz. Visit BBB.org or follow us @ChicagoBBB on social media. Look for the BBB seal, The Sign of a Better Business.