Basketball Announcer Under Fire For Using Racial Slur On Livestream

A man announcing a high school playoff game was angry when players from one of the teams kneeled during the national anthem.

By David Moye, HuffPost

On Thursday night, players from the Norman High School girls basketball team chose to kneel during the national anthem before a playoff game against Midwest City High School.

One of the announcers covering the game for the National Federation of High School Network reacted by using a racial slur, which is written out below, to refer to the players. His comments were caught by a hot mic.

Norman High School basketball coach Frankie Parks condemned the network and the announcers for using the slur, included a clip as proof.

“They’re kneeling? Fucking niggers,” an unidentified man said, as reported by The Oklahoman. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. Fuck them. I hope they lose. C’mon, Midwest City. They’re gonna kneel like that? Hell no.”

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

Team players pointed out on Twitter that it was slurs like the one said during the livestream that inspired similar protests in the first place. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick initially drew attention in 2016 for kneeling during the anthem ahead of football games to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess. disgusting. and people want to know why we kneel. here’s a prime example of why we do it. i’m proud of my team and i for using our voices and being heard. I love my girls & let’s finish. #MORETHANANATHLETE https://t.co/K8AX2xCSCa — Chantae Embry (@chantae_embry) March 12, 2021

Disrespectful and disgusting. This is why we kneel. I love my sisters, and this makes us that much stronger. You are part of the problem. https://t.co/uxUtbXCqYS — Myka Perry (@mykagp_) March 12, 2021

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino said in a Facebook post that the District “will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers.”