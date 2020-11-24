Barbara McGowan inducted into National Civil Rights Hall of Fame

Crusader Staff Report

Barbara McGowan, who made history on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, was recently inducted into the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame at the 33rd Anniversary MLK Dinner held by the National Civil Rights Library at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Bronzeville.

McGowan was presented with a plaque and praised for her leadership in the Black community. William G. Thurman, chairman of the National Civil Rights Library, said, “Because your life has been about serving others and you have met all the requirements of joining other Freedom Fighters like Dr. King, Mrs. Rosa Parks, Justice Thurgood Marshall, Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, and because you have been a fighter for justice, we formally induct Vice President Barbara McGowan.”

It’s the latest honor for McGowan, who during her long career has won dozens of awards for her community service.

“I was so surprised,” McGowan told the Crusader when she learned about receiving the award. “I got a letter and said ‘this is wonderful. I am grateful to God and his grace’.”

MWRD Commissioner Kimberly DuBuclet said: “Congratulations to Vice President McGowan for being recognized as an inductee of the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame. Having just been re-elected, I have watched the Vice President’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and integrity over the past two years and hope to follow in her footsteps.”

During her career, McGowan has received the Cook County Democratic Women HERO Award; Austin Chamber of Commerce Better Business Award; Chicago Park District Teen Leadership Outstanding Volunteer Award; the 2005 & 2009 Westside Ministers Coalition Outstanding Service in the Community Award; the 2006 Public Service Award by the Federation of Women Contractors; the 2007 Public Services Award by the African-American Contractors Association; the 2009 Public Service Award presented by the Cosmopolitan Chamber of Commerce; the Coalition for United Community Force Affirmative Action Advocate of the Year Graduate Award; the 2012 Suburban Minority Contractors Millennium Builders Award. She has also received the 2012 Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. President’s Award; Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County 2015 Women History Month Celebration Award; the 2015 Chicago Defender Newspaper Women of Excellence Award and the Austin Voice Newspaper Walmart Community Builder’s Award for Outstanding Public Service; the MWRD Trailblazer Award for Continued Commitment to Diversity and Inclusive Opportunity; the Danny K. Davis 2017 Outstanding Leadership Award; the National Council of Negro Women Chicago Trailblazer Award; and the Top Ladies of Distinction Sparkling Jewels Humanitarian Award 2018 for Outstanding Humanitarian Service to Youth, Seniors and Community.

As the longest-serving commissioner on the MWRD’s Board of Commissioners, McGowan began her career at the MWRD in 1998. She went on to become the agency’s first Black Vice President and served as the first interim Black female president in December 2012 and December 2014.

McGowan has served as chairman of the MWRD’s Affirmative Action Committee and the Procurement Committee, where she works with the MWRD’s Diversity Section to ensure that minority and women contactors are treated fairly and have an opportunity to perform work on MWRD contracts.

McGowan spearheaded changes to the MWRD’s MBE/WBE Affirmative Action Ordinance, which includes penalties for contractors that fail to include minority and women sub-contractors on contracts. Over the years, McGowan has met with commissioners, staff and outside experts and stakeholders to strengthen the Affirmative Action Ordinance to ensure its transparency, inclusion, and opportunities for potential contractors. As part of her role with the Diversity Section, McGowan hosts Vendor Outreach Fairs in person and now virtually to connect these small businesses with the resources and contacts they need to grow.

Strengthening her commitment to the minority business community, McGowan helped MWRD start a banking partnership with GN Bank (formerly ISF Bank). Today, MWRD has a $4 million banking account to help efforts that aim to invest in economic development projects in underserved Chicago neighborhoods.

McGowan is known for hosting culturally rich Black History Month celebrations in February. During that month, she pulls together MWRD commissioners and staff with African-American icons, African-American community leaders, African- American elected officials, and students to host a series of Black History Month celebrations and events to educate all ages on the history and issues of the Civil Rights Movement. For the first time in its history, the MWRD flew the Pan African flag during this year’s Black History Month after McGowan strongly encouraged the agency to do so.

Last year, ABC7’s Leah Hope was inducted into the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame.