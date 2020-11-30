Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” shattering records

By Erick Johnson

Yes, he can. And yes, he’s doing it again with “A Promised Land.”

If you want to check out former President Barack Obama’s new memoir from the Chicago Pub­lic Library, get ready to wait a long time. As of Monday evening, there were 1,088 people waiting for only 298 copies. On Amazon, the five-star reviews of the book are soaring.

More than two years after his wife Michelle Obama set new records with her book, “Becoming,” her husband’s newly released 768-page memoir eclipsed the former first la­dy’s, selling nearly 890,000 in the U.S. and Canada in the first 24 hours of its release. The achieve­ment puts “A Promised Land” on track to be the best-selling presi­dential memoir in modern history.

Obama fever continues for Pen­guin Random House, where Barack’s memoir set a record for first day sales that includes pre-or­ders, e-books and audio.

“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publish­er of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown, told the Associat­ed Press. “They reflect the wide­spread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly an­ticipated and extraordinarily writ­ten book.”

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the only book by a former White House resident to come close to the early pace of “A Promised Land.”

Michelle Obama’s memoir re­portedly has sold 10 million copies worldwide since its release in 2018. “Becoming” is still so much in de­mand that Crown, which publishes both Obamas and reportedly paid around $60 million for their books, has yet to release a paperback.

In contrast, Bill Clinton’s “My Life” sold around 400,000 copies in North America its first day and George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” around 220,000, with sales for each memoir currently between 3.5 and 4 million copies.

On Amazon.com, 92 percent of the 1,631 reviewers gave “The Promised Land” five stars. Three percent gave four-star reviews.

One reader named Pebbles wrote, “If you would like to see and read an educated person speak his truth and hide nothing in the process, this is the book to purchase.

“It is refreshing to read something in a book from a Great President of this time. With all the drama and racism his family had to deal with in the WH, shows how mature they truly are. He still managed to be a kind spirit to anyone and every­one he has met, so far. Compared to the people who have turned it into a Fun House, full of clowns. This book is very enlightening to his life and to his journey…”

On Monday, November 23 Obama gave 105,000 Chica­go Public Schools students a copy of his book during a surprise 15-minute appearance on Zoom where the students were participat­ing in a virtual assembly.

“I wrote this book with you in mind,” Obama told the star-struck students, some of whom put their hands on their mouths and couldn’t stop smiling.

“I want young people to under­stand that the ability for you to have an impact on this world — to make a difference, to improve your com­munities, to improve schools, to make it possible for people to have health care, to create better jobs, to clean up our environment — that you have that power in you.

“Some of you have homework, and you gotta do your homework first,” Obama said. “And obvious­ly during Thanksgiving break and during Christmas break, you’re go­ing to want to spend some time with family and just celebrate and relax. But if some of you are inter­ested during that period in maybe getting a little bit of a sense to what led me to get into government and politics and public service … then this is a chance for you to have ac­cess to that without having to pay.”

“A Promised Land” was released exactly two weeks after Election Day on November 3. Obama him­self acknowledges that he did not intend for the book to arrive so close to a presidential election.

In the introduction to “A Prom­ised Land,” dated August 2020, Obama writes that “the book kept growing in length and scope” as he found he needed more words than expected to capture a given moment — a bind many authors well understand.

He was also working under con­ditions he “didn’t fully anticipate,” from the pandemic to the Black Lives Matters protests, to “most troubling of all,” how the country’s “democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of crisis.”

Unlike Michelle, Barack Obama will not go on a national tour to promote the book because of the pandemic. However, the Associated Press reported that Obama’s book is the highlight of publishing’s holiday season as book sales have been sur­prisingly stable on Amazon.com, where readers have turned increas­ingly to online purchases.