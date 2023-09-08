Bally’s Chicago officially opens its doors following successful two-day rehearsal events

Chicago’s first-ever casino opens this weekend in River North

Bally’s Chicago is excited to announce the opening of the long-awaited casino entertainment destination in the City of Chicago. Starting tomorrow, September 9, residents and tourists alike will have the opportunity to enjoy three levels of gaming with nearly 800 slot machines and 56 table games all within the captivating backdrop of the historic Medinah Temple’s Moorish architecture.

Guests will be pleased with thoughtful dining options of custom-curated menus, from authentic Asian fare at Kitchen 888 to mouthwatering selections from the historically named Medinah Bistro. Cocktail options are also plentiful with full-service casino bars on the first and third levels. There’s also the Wabash Café, offering a selection of quick-serve meals and specialty coffee options for those looking for a lighter fare or caffeine boost.

Bally’s Chicago will redefine the entertainment landscape as the first and only casino in Chicago. Beyond gaming entertainment and dining, the casino is boosting the local economy with the creation of more than 700 permanent jobs.

“We would like to thank the Illinois Gaming Board for granting Bally’s the approval to begin welcoming public guests. Their confidence in our team’s ability to meet or exceed all regulatory requirements comes after months of extensive validation. It is an honor to present our guests with a first-class gaming experience and accomplish the goal of opening a casino within the city limits,” said Mark Wong, VP and General Manager. “We look forward to opening our doors and allowing patrons to enjoy every aspect of the latest entertainment destination in this beautiful city.”

To gain approval to open, Bally’s Chicago successfully completed regulatory rehearsal events conducted on September 6 and September 7. All proceeds generated from the two-day rehearsal session will be presented to selected local Chicago charities during the official ribbon cutting planned for later this month.

The casino will officially open its doors at 8 AM Saturday, September 9 and will be open 7 days a week. For more information on Bally’s Chicago Casino including hours of operation, please visit BallysChicago.com.

Bally’s Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 16 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally’s Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 11,500 employees, Bally’s casino operations include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 550 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon opening of the casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally’s will own and manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “BALY” ticker.