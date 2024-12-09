Bally’s Chicago Casino wins Better Business Bureau’s 2024 Torch Award for Ethics

Bally’s Chicago Casino is proud to announce it won a 2024 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois. The award recognizes Bally’s Chicago’s commitment to fair, honest and ethical business practices.

“It is an honor for Bally’s Chicago Casino to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau as an organization that exemplifies excellent business ethics in our very first year of operations in Chicago,” said George Papanier, President of Bally’s Corporation.

The BBB's Torch Award honors companies that demonstrate the highest level of ethical standards and trust with customers, business partners, shareholders and the communities in which they do business. This year, the award was presented to only seven businesses in the Chicago region. An independent panel of reviewers assessed applicants in four areas: character, culture, customer and community.

Bally’s Chicago Casino earned the Torch Award for Ethics in the “500-1,499 employees” category by demonstrating how it operates with integrity, care and trustworthiness.

Since the September 2023 opening of the temporary casino at the Medinah Temple in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Bally’s Chicago Casino has welcomed over 1.4 million visitors, trained more than 200 students in its dealer school, hosted job and vendor fairs, and contributed to the community through charitable giving and volunteerism.

Bally’s Chicago Casino has also largely exceeded hiring goals at the temporary casino:

Total jobs: 655 (91% full-time)

Minority: 535 (82% – exceeds 60% target)

Women: 309 (47% – exceeds 45% target)

Veterans: 12 (2% – below 5% target)

Persons with disabilities: 59 (9% – exceeds 5% target)

Chicago residents: 460 (70% – exceeds 50% target)

A group of people posing for a photo

Description automatically generated

Bally’s Chicago Casino has also built strong relationships with its vendors and partners, including those involved in the demolition and construction of the future casino, hotel and entertainment destination on the former site of the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center.

Since opening its temporary location at the Medinah Temple in Chicago’s River North neighborhood in September 2023, Bally’s Chicago Casino has organized community engagement events, worked with workforce development organizations, hosted vendor fairs – including a diversity vendor fair – and begun demolition in preparation for a Fall 2026 opening.

“This recognition would not be possible without the dedication of our entire team and our collective commitment to our Bally’s values,” said Papanier.

With Bally’s Chicago Casino’s latest recognition from BBB Chicago and the Northern Illinois 2024 Torch awards, Bally’s Corporation has been recognized as a premier operator, with nearly 200 industry related awards and 80 first place wins across 13 properties! As Bally’s Chicago Casino continues to set the standard of excellence, two of those awards were granted to Bally’s Chicago Casino for “Best of Slots 2024” by Strictly Slots magazine, and the 2024 “Best Casino in Chicagoland” by Casino Player Magazine.

To read more on Bally’s Chicago Casino recognition as a BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois 2024 Torch Award for Ethics recipient, visit www.bbb.org/chicago-torch-awards.