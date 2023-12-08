Bally’s Chicago Casino reports latest gross gaming revenue numbers

Bally’s Chicago Casino. Courtesy: Bally’s Chicago

The Casino is adding new additions to the Temporary Location

Bally’s Chicago Casino is pleased to announce gradual growth in our third month of operation, situated temporarily at the historic Medinah Temple in Chicago.

Since our soft opening in September, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) has surged from $6.8 million to an impressive $8.9 million. The monthly attendance figures have seen a continuous rise, starting at 80,000 visitors and reaching 86,000 visitors by the end of November.

In collaboration with our community partners and the unwavering support from the local government agencies, Bally’s Chicago Casino has become a thriving attraction on the Magnificent Mile, contributing to the economic and entertainment landscape of Chicago.

To enhance our customer experience, we are pleased to introduce the following additions:

• Valet Parking

• 24-Hour Gaming

• Retail Sportsbook

These additions reflect our commitment to providing a dynamic and enjoyable atmosphere for our patrons. We extend our gratitude to the 700-plus dedicated team members whose hard work has played a pivotal role in creating a guest experience that Chicago can take pride in.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the prospects of our permanent location at the Tribune Publishing campus in the River North community. The positive response and success achieved in our initial months of operation only fuel our enthusiasm for the continued growth and success of Bally’s Chicago Casino.

About Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 16 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally’s Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-inclass sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform. With 10,500 employees, the Company’s casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally’s will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BALY”.