Bally’s Chicago Casino named Best Overall Casino

Building on its recent success as the “Best Casino” in Casino Player Magazine, Bally’s Chicago Casino has achieved an outstanding feat in the Strictly Slots: Best of Slots 2024 Awards, claiming ten first-place wins, including the prestigious Best Overall Casino Award. This accomplishment solidifies Bally’s Chicago as the top destination for slot enthusiasts across the Chicagoland area.

Currently operating from a temporary location in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Bally’s Chicago Casino has created a vibrant space for locals and visitors to enjoy a premier gaming experience in the heart of the city. This site serves as a precursor to the permanent Bally’s Chicago Casino, which recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at its future home along the Chicago River. This new facility is expected to set a new standard for casino entertainment in the region.

The permanent Bally’s Chicago Casino, slated for a grand opening in 2026, will be a state-of-the-art venue designed to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience, featuring expanded gaming options, multiple dining establishments, and exclusive amenities. The new facility is anticipated to bring significant economic benefits to the area, including job creation and enhanced tourism, further establishing Bally’s as a leader in Chicago’s casino landscape.

The Best of Slots Awards celebrate excellence across the casino industry, honoring properties that deliver exceptional gaming experiences. Bally’s Chicago Casino has demonstrated its commitment to excellence, securing wins in categories that highlight the quality of its slot offerings, guest services, and player rewards.

Strictly Slots: Best of Slots Awards 2024 First Place Wins:

– Best Overall Casino

– Best Progressive Slots

– Best Penny Slots

– Best Quarter Slots

– Best High-End Slot Area

– Best Comps

– Best Players Club Lounge

– Best Hosts

– Best VIP Service

– Best Casino Cocktail Service

“We are proud to receive these prestigious awards from Strictly Slots,” said a Bally’s Chicago Casino spokesperson. “These accolades reflect the hard work and dedication of our team, whose focus is to provide an exceptional gaming experience for our guests. Recognition like this reaffirms our commitment to top-tier service and entertainment.”

As part of Bally’s Corporation, a global casino-entertainment company, Bally’s Chicago Casino is one of 15 casinos across 10 states under the Bally’s umbrella. With over 10,600 employees, Bally’s operates a portfolio that includes approximately 15,300 slot machines, 580 table games, and 3,800 hotel rooms. The corporation also owns a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and Bally Bet, a premier sports betting platform. Bally’s Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, enhances its online gaming presence globally. Bally’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under “BALY”.

Across its properties, Bally’s Corporation garnered 188 awards in this year’s Strictly Slots competition, including 80 first-place finishes. In Illinois alone, Bally’s Chicago was named Best Casino, and Bally’s Quad Cities took home the Best Overall Gaming Resort award, mirroring its previous win in Casino Player Magazine.

Must be 21 and over. Gambling Problems? Call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER.