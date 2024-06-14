Bally’s Chicago Casino Maintains Strong Revenue and Admissions in May

May marked the most successful month yet for Bally’s Chicago Casino with the highest revenue ($13.8M) and admissions (118,650) since opening on September 9, 2023.

“Our continued growth demonstrates Bally’s Chicago Casino’s popularity with locals and tourists alike, aligns with our community engagement initiatives and supports our dedication to responsible gaming,” said Mark Wong, Vice President and General Manager. “Membership in our Bally’s Chicago Rewards Loyalty Program climbed 9.7 percent to pass 90,000 in May, contributing to our momentum as we grow closer to breaking ground on our permanent location.”

Bally’s Chicago Casino is proud to report impressive results for the month of May, surpassing the performance of April. The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) increased by 12.7 percent from April to $13.8M, and the Adjusted Gaming Revenue (AGR) also improved by 13.4 percent to $11.7M.

Also in May, Bally’s Chicago Casino welcomed more than 118,000 visitors, up 5.2 percent from April to its temporary casino at Medinah Temple, which has consistently drawn the second-highest number of admissions in Illinois since opening with less than half the square footage of the busiest location. Furthermore, the combined state and local tax allocations surpassed $3.2 million, a 31.6 percent increase over April, contributing significantly to the local economy.

In preparation for the construction and operation of the permanent casino in River West, Bally’s Chicago Casino hosted a Diversity Supplier Vendor Fair on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Chicago Teachers Union Hall, 1901 W. Carroll.

“For Chicago’s first and only casino, it’s essential that our diverse business community is given ample opportunity to have a seat at the table,” said Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., whose 27th Ward is home to the future casino in River West. “I encourage all minority, women, veteran and disabled-owned businesses to attend the diversity vendor fair to explore potential opportunities for partnering with Bally’s.”

The vendor fair provided minority (MBE), women (WBE), veteran (VBE) owned businesses and Business Enterprises owned by People with Disabilities (BEPD) the opportunity to meet with representatives from Bally’s Chicago Casino’s Operation and Construction divisions. No prior diversity-related certifications were required to attend.

Community engagement remained a top priority for Bally’s Chicago Casino throughout May. The casino sponsored the Doc10 – Chicago Documentary Film Festival, showcasing its support for the local arts and cultural scene. Furthermore, Bally’s Chicago Casino’s commitment to giving back was evident through its participation in the St. James Church Food Kitchen Service and the San Lucas Soup Kitchen, providing assistance to those in need.

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI), Bally’s Chicago Casino hosted a responsible gaming table event in collaboration with the Midwest Asian Health Association (MAHA) organization. This event aimed to raise awareness about responsible gaming practices for all, while focusing on the Asian community by providing culturally tailored resources. As a premier sponsor of Illinois Council on Problem Gambling, Tammi Barlow, Bally’s Vice President of Global Responsible Gaming and Bally’s Chicago Executive Director of Community Engagement Monica Scott presented “Play Responsibly” during the organization’s Asian American Conference on Responsible Gaming held early in May. Additionally, Bally’s Chicago Casino proudly sponsored an AAPI Heritage Month Celebration and Chinatown Health Fair, further demonstrating its dedication to fostering community partnerships.

Employee engagement initiatives were also a focus for Bally’s Chicago Casino. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the Bally’s Women in Gaming and Leadership groups organized a festive meal for team members. This event not only fostered camaraderie among employees but also highlighted the casino’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Bally’s Chicago Casino demonstrated a strong commitment to engaging with the local community, city, and business partners. Bally’s Chicago proudly sponsored the Wards365 Summer50 Fest Program, supporting summer engagement activities for families and youth. Bally’s also collaborated with the River North Business Association, met with the Better Business Bureau and community leaders and networked with local constituents at the Chicago Chop House. Bally’s looks forward to celebrating Pride and Juneteenth in the upcoming month.

Bally’s Chicago Casino remains unwavering in its mission to provide exceptional gaming experiences while actively engaging with the community. Through responsible gaming initiatives, ongoing community engagement efforts, and continued financial success trending from April up 12.2 percent, the casino solidifies its position as a leading entertainment destination in the region. Individuals interested in joining the winning team at Bally’s Chicago Casino can apply for current positions and upcoming dealer school information sessions at https://casinos.ballys.com/chicago/careers.htm. The dedication to creating a positive and inclusive environment sets Bally’s Chicago Casino apart as a premier choice for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.