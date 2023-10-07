Bally’s Chicago Casino Hosts Ribbon Cutting and Donation Ceremony

Photo caption: (L-R): Retired Secretary of State Jesse White, Mayor Brandon Johnson; Bally’s Chair Soo Kim; Alderman Jason Ervin (rear), Alderman Walter Burnett; Bally’s Executive Wanda Wilson; Bally’s President, George Papanier; Bally’s Chicago GM, Mark Wong; and Marcus Fruchter. (Photo Courtesy Illinois Gaming Board).

On October 3, 2023, Bally’s Chicago Casino hosted its official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the historic opening of the city’s first and only casino. The event celebrated the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with the Chicago community. Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony from Bally’s Corporation were Chairman Soo Kim and President George Papanier. Among the team members, elected officials, and dignitaries attending the ceremony were Senator Omar Aquino, Senator Mattie Hunter, State Rep. Kimberly du Buclet, Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr., Ald. Jason Ervin, Ald. Stephanie Coleman, and former Secretary of State Jesse White.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said, “This is a great day for the city of Chicago. Today, we officially open the doors for Chicago’s first-ever casino which will be a major economic boost and tourism driver for our city. Just this morning, it was announced Chicago was voted the best big city in the United States by Conde Nast Traveler.

“I want to thank Bally’s and their team; they have been excellent partners in the opening of this temporary casino. I am grateful and value this partnership that will continue as Bally’s builds a $1.7 billion permanent casino that is expected to open in 2026.”

As a true community partner and as a thank you to the City of Chicago, Bally’s Chicago Casino presented $30,000 in donations to the leaders from Healthy Hood Chicago, The Jesse White Foundation, and La Casa Norte.

Bally’s Chairman, Soo Kim followed with remarks, “We understand what it means to create an amazing space right here and in the heart of it all where the restaurants and hotels are located. It’s another reason why people should come and choose downtown Chicago. We’re here to keep our promise to Chicago—to the community and the jobs we’ve created. We’re excited and look forward to building the permanent location in the former Tribune location.”

Bally’s Chicago is also offering a signature commemorative grand opening t-shirt available to active Bally Rewards members while supplies last. The commemorative grand opening shirt depicts the iconic Chicago skyline and celebrates the introduction of Bally’s Chicago Casino in the market. Guests must visit Players Services for details.

