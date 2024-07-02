Bally’s Chicago Casino Celebrates 1 Millionth Visitor

Just nine months after opening its temporary location in the historic Medinah Temple, Bally’s Chicago Casino welcomed its 1 millionth visitor, Don Neushwander and his partner, Hwa, from Morris, IL, who walked in together and were awarded the grand prize. Bally’s Chicago has consistently had the second most admissions of any casino in the state since its opening in September 2023. Monthly admissions increased 48 percent between September 2023 and May 2024, and the number of new and returning guests continues to climb.

“In short order, our temporary Bally’s Chicago Casino is on track to have as many annual visitors as popular attractions like the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and the Art Institute of Chicago,” said Mark Wong, Vice President and General Manager.

Bally’s has safely hosted 1 million visitors without disruption to the River North community. The casino collaborates regularly with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department to proactively provide for visitor and resident safety, as well as mitigate any impact on traffic.

“We thank the tremendous efforts of all of the first responders including Chicago Police, Chicago Fire, onsite Illinois Gaming Agents and the onsite Illinois State Police who maintain public safety and add to the vibrant recovery of River North and the Magnificent Mile,” said George Papanier, President at Bally’s Corporation.

“We join and share in the celebration of Bally’s Chicago Casino welcoming their 1 millionth customer. Since the opening of the downtown casino property, the Chicago Police Department, alongside the Chicago Fire Department, have fostered positive and productive relationships with Bally’s Chicago Casino,” said Chief Jon P. Hein from the Bureau of Patrol. “This partnership has been instrumental in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the entire community. We are committed to maintaining this collaborative effort to provide a comfortable, secure and exceptional experience for all visitors. Together, we are enhancing the safety and vibrancy of our city.”

Don and Hwa were celebrated with a grand prize that included a Carnival cruise for two, $1,000 cash and dinner for two at one of Bally’s restaurants. All guests who visited Bally’s on the day of the 1 millionth visitor received a free Bally’s t-shirt.

“I’m so happy!” said Hwa, as she held the $1,000 cash prize.

In continuation of the celebration, Bally’s is hosting the $1 Million Bally’s Ball promotion throughout July. Eligible guests will receive a postcard with six lucky numbers, which can be used for hourly drawings every Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Players who match between two and five numbers in any weekly drawing will win up to $5,000 in slot play or table bets. And if an active Bally Rewards member matches all six numbers, they will win the grand prize of $1 million in cash (paid out as a 40-year annuity).

Momentum for Bally’s Chicago Casino continues to build as Bally’s assumes control of the Tribune Freedom Center building in July, with demolition to follow. Additionally, the casino hosted a Diversity Vendor Fair earlier this month to meet with minority, women, veteran and disabled-owned businesses.