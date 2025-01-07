Bally’s Chicago Announces Investment Opportunity

Bally’s Casino Chicago

Bally’s Chicago, Inc. (the “Company” or “BCI” or “Bally’s Chicago”) announced the commencement of its offering of a 25% equity stake in its Chicago casino and resort project. Bally’s Chicago has begun marketing the initial public offering and concurrent private placement of its equity ownership interests (offering by prospectus and information memorandum only). Loop Capital Markets is acting as the sole Placement Agent in the offering. The monies raised are intended to support the funding for Bally’s planned permanent casino and resort, located at the historic former Tribune Publishing site in Chicago, Illinois, and is a key component of the Host Community Agreement (“HCA”) between Bally’s Chicago and the City of Chicago. Qualified Investors under the terms of the HCA, can participate as equity investors in a project that aims to deliver world-class entertainment and generate significant economic impact for the region.

Prospective investors can learn more about the offering by visiting www.ballyschicagoinvest.com. A public offering of securities can be made only through a prospectus declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accredited investors participating in the private placement, may do so only through a confidential information memorandum. A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The securities to be offered in the proposed initial public offering may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

About Bally’s Chicago

The Bally’s Chicago casino and resort will harness the beauty of the urban Chicago riverfront site, located at 777 W. Chicago Avenue, to create inclusive, dynamic spaces, including plans for a 3,000-seat theater, a 2-acre public park and open outdoor spaces, six restaurants, cafes and a food hall. The lower riverbank will be connected to the property with an approximately 2,000-foot extension of the riverwalk. The casino is being designed to offer space for approximately 3,400 slots, 173 table games and VIP gaming areas, while the hotel tower is being designed to include a large pool spa, fitness center and sun deck, as well as a rooftop restaurant bar to enjoy the Chicago skyline. The planned 500-room hotel tower will now be located on the south end of the site.