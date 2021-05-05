Bailey Ayanna Monroe earns doctorate in medicine

By Keaundrey Clark

Upcoming Morehouse School of Medicine graduate Bailey Ayanna Monroe will receive a doctorate in Medicine this June. The commencement will be held in person, though it will not take place on their campus, and will feature an address by Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Bailey is the granddaughter of Ella Monroe and niece of Gary City Judge Deidre L. Monroe.

Judge Monroe said young girls today like her daughter and nieces grow up to see powerful Black women, but still demand respect.

Judge Monroe has previously said her female role model was her mother, Ella Monroe. She said, “She was always educated and made sure my brother and I were educated. It was our path. This is why I am working and studying to make my family’s life better.”

Despite being widely known as an all-male program, the Morehouse School of Medicine is co-ed with notable alumni.

Regarding the upcoming commencement Morehouse released the following statement saying, “MSM’s first-ever off-campus ceremony will feature our 2021 Commencement speaker, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA).”

“Dr. Warnock made history when he prevailed in the closely watched January 5 run-off, becoming Georgia’s first Black senator and the first Black Democratic senator from the South. We look forward to hearing his message to the Class of 2021.”

Bailey Monroe will continue her training in psychiatry at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in June.