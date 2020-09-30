‘Bad Papers’ long-term impact on veterans’ health and well-being

Many Americans believe that if you wore the U.S. military uniform, you are automatically eligible for the care and benefits promised to you when you volunteered. But the half-a-million veterans with an Other-than-Honorable (OTH) discharge (and many more with general discharges) are barred from health care and economic assistance from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The repercussions of an unfavorable discharge status (aka “bad papers”) can last a lifetime and have an incredibly negative impact on a veteran’s health and well-being.

During the September 20 America’s Heroes Group with the Cliff Kelley radio program, VHPI Senior Policy Analyst Suzanne Gordon and West Point graduate and U.S. Army Major Danny Sjursen (Ret.) explained the culture around bad paper discharges.

“An OTH discharge deprives the veteran the status in the VA as a ‘Veteran,’” said Gordon. “Even with a general discharge under honorable conditions, [veterans] can get access to VA health care – that’s the good news. The bad news is that if the VA puts them back together again and they’re ready to roll, they can’t get access to the GI Bill.”

Sjursen gave his perspective ‘from the commander’s hatch.’

“What we had was a frazzled and overwrought system of command taxed by this endless war and deployment cycle and what it did… it incentivized an empathy-absent urgency to accelerate discharges for what we called ‘our problem children’,” said Sjursen. “If a soldier had a significant medical issue, had a pending disciplinary infraction, even if he had bad teeth and hadn’t gone to see the dentist, for any number of reasons, a soldier could be non-deployable.”

Sjursen said that discharges were used to get non-deployable veterans ‘off the books’ quickly.

“It sounds like this is very subjective and that many of the issues that they’re talking about are minor infractions,” said co-host Col. Dr. Damon Arnold. “You can imagine if you were in the regular workplace, if someone tried to do that to an employee, they’d look at them like they were crazy.”

“Essentially the VA is kind of a workman’s comp system,” said Gordon. “Veterans are kept from getting help for the problems that the service created.”

Because of the vague nature and inconsistent interpretation of the existing rules, the VA has unfairly denied care and benefits to thousands of veterans. The denial statistics are staggering, as documented in the report “Turned Away: How VA Unlawfully Denies Healthcare to Veterans with Bad Paper Discharges.”

Many of the behavioral issues that lead to discharges stem from trauma due to repeat deployments. Discharges have also been found to be used punitively against individuals who report military sexual trauma. Veterans who have bad papers are over-represented with issues around incarceration and suicidal ideation. More than 100,000 veterans have been discharged with bad papers because of their LGBTQ status. The number of bad paper discharges has also grown tremendously over time. Since 1980, an estimated 575,000 veterans have received an OTH or punitive discharge. Post-9/11 veterans received nearly five times the number of bad paper discharges than World War II veterans.

The quickest fix would be for the VA to correct how it interprets the rules around discharges, so veterans can finally get the care and benefits they need to be successful after service. However, policymakers may be looking at the wrong problem and providing the incorrect fix.

“While we adore, adulate, and maybe even fetishize our veterans, we only do so…until they come home with the wrong bad paper discharges, at which point we deny them medical care, employment, and educational opportunities,” Sjursen said. “And, we have the cyclical situation we now live in of broken vets in a society that responds with, mostly, crocodile tears.”