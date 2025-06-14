Marina has enlisted the help of a stranger to get rid of either her baby tooth, or her boat, whichever he prefers.

The man is confused about the situation when he comes upon the boat ready to purchase. He tried to encourage Marina to take it out on a test run with him.

But no go. And Marina is more vested in having someone yank her tooth out, which would be easy because the string is already dangling from her mouth.

There is much haranguing and a slight shouting match between the two.

Sadly, the film is dedicated to the man who shows up to buy the boat.

This film will play before the feature film “The Trainer” and is included in Shorts: Pick N Mix alongside six other works. Click here for more information.

MARINA IN “BABY TOOTH.”

https://tribecafilm.com/films/baby-tooth-2025.

“The Hicks Happy Hour”

Taping has just begun for another episode of the 1972 TV variety show “The Hicks Happy Hour,” starring the Hicks Family Band. But this isn’t just any episode—it’s the season finale, and father Richard is missing. This leaves mother Jill and kids Susan, Val and Davey alone to keep the happy family image going.

Running between on and offstage, Jill does everything she can to fill in the gaps Richard has left in the band, and hide the extent to which their marriage is falling apart.

Meanwhile, the kids have more and more questions, and one loose tooth. As the show goes on, Jill must confront the truth of her life, and decide – will she prioritize the family band, or the actual family?

The Hicks don’t appear to be too happy when the dad doesn’t show up to the studio for the family’s participation in what appears to be a good old fashioned variety hour.

The mom is resilient and gunning to perform with her three kids.

The pain she feels is palpable, as her fuse is short in dealing with the kids before show time.

