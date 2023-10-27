Awardees announced for the Urban League of NWI Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon

FORMER CHAIRMAN OF the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, Leigh Morris (center), is pictured at the Gary Chicago International Airport groundbreaking ceremony. Morris is the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Lifetime Award recipient.

Part of the important work of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana includes raising awareness in areas of Diversity and Inclusion by conducting training and outreach in communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The organization also annually salutes other agencies, businesses and individuals who exemplify and encourage diverse and inclusive environments.

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. (vendor showcase at 10:00 a.m.), the League will host its 11th annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards Luncheon at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. LaPorte Circuit Court Magistrate Erika C. Stallworth will deliver the keynote address.

This annual event recognizes contributions from businesses, non-profits and other organizations in the Northwest Indiana region that enhance our quality of life by encouraging, embracing and promoting cultural diversity and economic opportunity and inclusion.

The Urban League of NWI will present the following awards:

Dr. Marion Williams – Minority Business Award

Dr. Danita Johnson

Edgewater Health

Moving the Needle Award

Jeffrey Edwards

Gary Community Partnership Corporation

Youth Award

Gary Historical & Cultural Society –

Community Award –

Mrs. Linda Jones

Mike and Mary Martinez

Hannah’s Hope

Leadership Award

Leigh Morris

Lifetime Award

Born out of the pressing need for African Americans to gain fair and equitable access to employment and educational opportunities, the Urban League of NWI is in its 78th year of service and staying true to its mission.

“While we have made significant strides in helping create more diverse and inclusive settings across the counties we serve, our work is far from done,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “Embracing and respecting one another’s differences and beliefs is part of the narrative. The ultimate goal is for diversity and inclusion to become commonplace and not an initiative that has to be implemented on so many fronts.”

The luncheon is a highly anticipated event in the region and acknowledges the contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations, civic organizations, educational institutions, and individuals that have demonstrated advocacy for diversity and inclusion through programs and initiatives in communities across Northwest Indiana.

Tickets to the luncheon and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information, call 219-887-9621 or visit www.ulofnwi.org.