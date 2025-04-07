Avoid these foods for a healthier colon

By: Hannah Koerner

Colon cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Data also shows there has been an increase in younger people being diagnosed with colon cancer.

While there may be multiple contributing factors, studies have shown the foods you regularly eat play an important role in your overall colon cancer risk.

Dr. Nadia Huq, a gastroenterologist at Aurora Health Care, says several risk factors may be outside of your control, such as age and family history, but diet is a risk factor within your control and can determine your colon health.

Some foods are associated with increasing your risk for colon cancer while others help decrease your risk.

“Foods dense in nutrients and high in fiber tend to be more beneficial for overall health and colon health,” Dr. Huq shares.

She explains that studies have found some foods like red and processed meat, especially when eaten in excess, have been connected to a higher colon cancer risk as they can change your microbiome and intestinal lining.

Foods to avoid for a healthier colon include:

Processed meat

Red meat

Processed foods, such as packaged snacks

Alcohol

Sugary and sweetened beverages

Foods that help promote a healthier colon include:

Nuts

Fish

Beans

Whole grains

Dairy, especially yogurt

Fruits and vegetables

Olive oil

Along with maintaining a healthy diet, you can reduce your risk for colon cancer by exercising regularly and not smoking.

It’s recommended you start receiving colon cancer screenings at age 45. Consult with your health care provider about whether screening earlier is right for you.

