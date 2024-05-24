Autism the Subject of New Book Written by Former Highland Councilwoman

Former Highland Councilwoman Toya Smith has added author to her list of accomplishments. Smith’s debut book, entitled Arti the Super Kid, shines a light on the heartwarming story of a 7-year-old autistic boy named Arti. The narrative beautifully captures Arti’s journey as he navigates through the challenges of fitting in with his peers due to his unique autistic abilities. In tackling themes of acceptance and difference, “Arti” serves as a poignant reminder to readers about the importance of embracing diversity and individuality.

Smith was inspired to write the book because of her acquaintance with a young autistic boy. Smith said with so many children affected by autism, she felt the need to inform and educate people, including many parents, about the condition. Through “Arti,” Smith not only showcases her deep-seated commitment to advocate for social causes but champions the message that being different is not only acceptable but should be celebrated.

According to recent statistics, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States. “It’s crucial that we continue to educate our youth on the significance of accepting and supporting those who may be different from us. This will foster a culture of inclusivity and empathy,” said Smith.

Smith encourages readers to share the thought-provoking book “Arti” and its powerful message. She said she hopes to spread awareness and acceptance one reader at a time.

Arti The Super Kid can be purchased through Amazon.