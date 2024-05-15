Author Maurice Woodson writes about history that others try to diminish 

A writer who has been in the game for decades has embarked on a necessary mission to provide learning about African American history for both children and adults alike.

Politicians, schools—and it seems everywhere outside the Black community—are trying to snuff out comprehensive learning of Black history. Thankfully, Maurice Woodson’s book is here at a crucial time.

The intent of “We Know The ABCs of Black History…Do You?: Volume 1” is to change the false narrative taught in schools for generations…and that is that the Black American story is just one of oppression.

Woodson, who is CEO/Founder of NXSentertainment, posits that nothing could be further from the truth. “So much of Black history has been hidden, omitted or whitewashed to the point where most Americans, as well as people around the world, are completely unaware of the many inventions, innovations, contributions and heroics of Black Americans throughout American history.”

The importance of this book can’t be understated. Much of Black history is untaught, hidden, omitted or whitewashed. Black excellence, Black ingenuity and positive and inspirational historical moments continue to mostly go unknown to children and adults. We need to see ourselves and understand our contributions to this country, Woodson said.

Woodson has written fiction and children’s books, and he is also a screenwriter and filmmaker. Telling stories, simple or complex, he feels is embedded in his DNA.

The audience for this particular book are children as young as 2, and as they grow and learn to read, it can be a continued source of learning. Knowledge is POWER!

The author further described his intended audience. “I created and designed this book as more than just a children’s book, because parents, teachers and children alike all need to learn our history… and I guarantee there are many facts that are unknown to most. . It’s a book parents can read to their children, and those children can learn to read for themselves as they grow. It’s also made as a Black history resource that people of all ages can enjoy and learn from.”

Woodson is no novice in the Black history space. “I’ve been studying Black history and true history for nearly two decades. I learned that Carter G. Woodson was part of my Family Tree from my grandmother prior to her passing in 2002,” he said.

“It inspired me to want to know more, especially after I began to discover that so much of what I learned in school either wasn’t true or didn’t cover a fraction of our story. I’ve spoken to historians and spent a lot of time at libraries, including New York’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. I’ve also used the Internet and visited senior homes…you’d be amazed at some of the history they were able to share.”

This “We Know The ABCs of Black History…Do You?: Volume 1” is so chock full of valuable information that this is the first of many future volumes.

“There is so much history that I felt it would be impossible to put it into one book without it being 400-800 pages; not exactly something a child would want to carry around or read,” Woodson said. “Therefore I decided to do 3-4 volumes and then maybe in 2025 or 2026 combine them into one huge book for those that want something like that in their library.”

Woodson had high praise for the Chicago Crusader, with its history of being the longest, continuous running printed Black newspaper in Chicago. He is set to include its history in Volume 2.

In two word, he says about its 84 years, “It’s historic.”

Other Woodson books include: “I Love What I See When I Look At Me,” “I Can Jump On My Bed With 10 Balls on My Head” and “I Think I Know Exactly What I Want To Be,” among others. He is also set to publish two adult novels.

Previously, Woodson made a film called “Broken Strings” and was a script consultant on “Law & Order SVU” during the early seasons. He is also launching a diverse and inclusive streaming service, among other ventures, in the upcoming months. For information, visit NXSentertainment.com.

“We Know The ABCs of Black History…Do You?: Volume 1” is 92 pages long and independently published. It can be purchased at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.