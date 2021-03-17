Aurora woman Tyesha Bell’s remains found 18 years after disappearance, police say

By Liz Nagy and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Aurora police have found the remains of 22-year-old Tyesha Patrice Bell nearly 18 years after she vanished from her home.

Police announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the missing persons cold case is now considered a homicide. No arrests have been made and authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person who killed Bell.

“Over the past 18 years, investigators have tirelessly followed up on numerous leads and theories to bring some sense of justice to Tyesha’s family,” said Aurora Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services Commander Jack Fichtel.

Bell was last seen by her sister in the late evening of May 10, 2003, in the apartment they shared in the 800-block of North Randall Road. Police said she left the home after receiving a phone call, and vanished.

“After she received a phone call she left the home, but left the television on, candles burning in her bedroom and two young children with family members,” Fichtel recounted. “She had not been seen or heard from since.”

Investigators said they got a break in the case on Dec. 11, when someone found remains in a remote wooded area of Kane County.

“A number of bones were found along with clothing and other personal effects,” said Kane County Coroner Rob Russell. “After the scene was processed, the coroner’s office removed the remains and brought them to the Kane County morgue for additional testing.

They were positively identified using DNA and dental exams.

“Our detectives continue to have working theories in Tyesha’s case, but we need more information before criminal charges can be authorized,” said Fichtel. “We implore anyone who may have information to please come forward.”

Aurora police have set up a dedicated tip line for Bell’s homicide. Anyone with information or tips is asked to call 630-256-5517 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 Chicago.