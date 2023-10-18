Attorney Shelice Tolbert receives “Diversity in the Law” Award

Micheal E. and Shelice Tolbert

On October 5, the Indiana Lawyers presented awards to 23 attorneys and judges with the “Diversity in the Law” Award. Among the honorees was Gary’s business owner Attorney Shelice R. Tolbert of Tolbert & Tolbert Legal.

A breakfast reception was held in Indianapolis at the Indiana Roof Ballroom where the cohort of 23 recipients was announced.

Attorney Michael E. Tolbert was in attendance in support of his wife and legal partner.

“Shelice’s unassuming personality causes us to oftentimes forget the many glass ceilings she has shattered in the legal profession, and the people of color she has carried, barefoot, over the broken glass,” said Michael E. Tolbert. “From being the first African American woman to serve as President of the Lake County Bar Association, to actively serving as a mentor to many women of color, Shelice is a great example of putting God first, and the impact Black women can have when provided the opportunity.”

The Diversity in Law Award recognizes attorneys and judges from across the state and across practice types who have contributed to efforts to diversify the Hoosier legal profession through mentorship, law firm committees, bar association initiatives, educational programs, and more.

“I give thanks to God for this honor and an awesome great village of supporters,” said Atty. Shelice Tolbert. “I am especially honored to be able to operate a business in my community and hometown of Gary, Indiana.”

Since earning her Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law in 2000, Shelice Tolbert has proven herself to be a very capable attorney with knowledge and skills in several practice areas.

Her achievements include being a successful partner at a large law firm with offices in three states; numerous professional awards and recognitions; as well as serving on a transition team for then-incoming Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. She later made recommendations to the City of Gary on how to operate an effective Law Department.

In 2015, Shelice and her husband, Michael, fulfilled a dream from childhood to establish their own law firm. Now her practice is primarily concentrated in insurance defense with a focus on commercial litigation and coverage issues. This award highlights the many contributions made by Tolbert to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal field.

The new Diversity in Law honoree wanted people to know it was more than just her commitment it was the firm’s as well– Tolbert & Tolbert.

“Our firm has individually and collectively maintained active participation in the Indiana State Bar Association including serving as district representatives on the Board of Governors, being members of committees that include Women in Law and Wellness Committees, as well as speaking at seminars and open conversations in the law on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We continue to serve locally on the Lake County Bar Association Board of Managers, being the first African American presidents, creation of the Diversity and Wellness Committees by my partner, Michael while he was president, and chairing those committees. We have all served as president of our minority bar association, the James C. Kimbrough Bar Association,” said Tolbert & Tolbert Partner Shelice Tolbert.

From 2011-2014, Shelice served on the Indiana Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program Committee. She was appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court. In 2014, Shelice was appointed to the Indiana State Board of Law Examiners. She served with distinction as President of the James C. Kimbrough Minority Bar Association and served as President of the Porter County Chapter of the American Inns of Court from 2014-2015.

Shelice says the motivating factor that drives her commitment to diversity is God. “God is the main motivating factor in anything I do but definitely in my diversity efforts. I believe that God provides us with the wisdom and opportunity to change things, including opening doors for people that look like me.”

Her community involvement is a lifelong commitment that has been recognized by the business community and Northwest Indiana. She is a graduate of Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI 31) and is now an associate alumnus of the program.

With a long history of support in the education community, her commitments, recognitions and involvements include being honored as the 2012 recipient of the Valparaiso University Black Law Students Association’s Alumni Award, adjunct professor at Valparaiso University School of Law where she teaches Trial Practice, Chair of the United Negro College Fund Northwest Indiana Advisory Council, active member of the Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Board of Directors for the Lake Area United Way; Board of Directors of the Gary Literacy Coalition and has been involved with the scholarship committee of the Legacy Foundation since 2008.

Shelice’s advice to students concerned about being selected to law school with the recent Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action was “very cliché—work hard. Grades, extracurricular activities and community involvement are important factors in admissions but also, tell your story in the essay portions of the applications. That is where admissions officers can be persuaded as to what the student can offer to the law school and legal field.”