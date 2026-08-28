Attorney Victor P. Henderson is asking voters to make him the first elected president of the Chicago Board of Education, a historic assignment that would place him at the center of decisions affecting more than 316,000 students as the district confronts financial strain, declining enrollment and the end of mayoral control.

Henderson, a former certified public accountant and former president of the Chicago Bar Association, announced his candidacy July 6, 2026. During an August 26 interview with the Chicago Crusader, he presented himself as an independent outsider with the financial, legal and leadership experience to unite competing interests while prioritizing students and taxpayers.

“The board president, to me, has to be an honest broker among all of the various constituencies that exist at CPS,” Henderson said. “You have to be, first and foremost, a fiduciary of the students because without the students, CPS does not need to exist.”

Henderson said his accounting background, commercial litigation work and leadership experience prepare him to oversee a multibillion-dollar institution. His resume includes service with the Chicago Housing Authority, U.S. House Ethics Committee, Illinois Equal Justice Foundation, Illinois Community College Board and the Better Government Association.

A board member of Urban Prep Academies, Henderson said CPS’ 2023 effort to revoke the charter network’s authority drew him more deeply into school governance. He called Urban Prep transformational for Black and brown boys. His four children graduated from CPS schools, and his parents and in-laws attended Chicago public schools.

Henderson said his first major action would be a forensic audit during his first 60 to 90 days. He would examine the district’s books, contracts, revenue and program results before recommending cuts, and said CPS finances should be public except for sensitive personnel matters.

“All of the expenditures, all of the revenue sources should be transparent,” Henderson said. Programs should continue, he added, when evidence shows they are improving reading, mathematics, graduation, college access or career preparation.

CPS reported 316,224 students in 626 district-run, charter, contract and SAFE schools at the start of the 2025-2026 school year. On July 30, 2026, the board approved a $10.11 billion fiscal year 2027 budget after facing a projected $732 million gap. The plan assumes $150 million in additional state revenue that had not been enacted, creating the possibility of mid-year reductions if it does not materialize.

During the budget debate, Henderson criticized what he called last-minute deliberations. He cited Section 1-8 of the Board of Education bylaws, which assigns budget and other financial matters to the Finance and Audit Committee and says most business requiring board action should first receive committee review.

Henderson said the committee should raise difficult questions and provide oversight before a budget reaches the full board. He also said sitting board members seeking the presidency should explain why the process became contentious so late. CPS said it had worked for months and conducted community engagement before presenting a balanced proposal, which the board amended.

Victor P. Henderson, left, joins Dr. Carol Adams while attending the 97th Bud Billiken Parade.

Chicago voters will elect the board president citywide on November 3, 2026. The winner will serve an unpaid four-year term beginning January 15, 2027, preside over meetings and vote as any other member, but will have no veto power.

The other candidates are current board members Jessica Biggs and Jennifer Custer; Hilario Dominguez, a former CPS special education teacher and Chicago Teachers Union political operative who took leave to campaign; and Sendhil Revuluri, a former math teacher and board vice president. Biggs is a former CPS principal, while Custer is a former assistant principal and suburban teachers union president.

The election completes Chicago’s transition from mayoral control of the nation’s fourth-largest school district. Following years of advocacy for greater representation and accountability, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the elected-board law in July 2021. Voters chose 10 members in November 2024, while the mayor appointed 10 members and the president to form a 21-member hybrid board. Beginning in January 2027, all 20 subdistrict representatives and the president will be elected.

Henderson said every Chicago student deserves access to a strong school, regardless of neighborhood, while emphasizing the inequities confronting many South and West Side families. He also supported parents’ ability to choose among neighborhood, selective-enrollment and charter options, and said each elected representative should serve as an ambassador for that sub-district rather than accept decisions imposed from the top.

That approach would matter when the school-closing moratorium expires in 2027. Henderson acknowledged that some buildings have more space than students, but said enrollment, finances, safety, gang boundaries and the effect of vacant buildings must be weighed with parents, students and residents at the table.

“The process to me is more important than the outcome,” Henderson said. People are more likely to accept a decision, he said, when “they were consulted, they were heard, they were seen.”

On state funding, Henderson said CPS must build relationships with City Hall and Springfield while proving it is a responsible steward of existing resources. He said conflict among the board, unions and other interests weakens the district’s case for more money.

Henderson said he would work with the Chicago Teachers Union and other stakeholders but judge contracts, staffing and spending by their effect on students and taxpayers. Students deserve safe, nurturing and academically strong schools, he said, while taxpayers deserve transparency.

He declined to support a proposed three-year moratorium on generative artificial intelligence in CPS. Henderson said students, teachers, principals, parents and technology specialists should help determine privacy safeguards and appropriate uses instead of accepting a timetable selected by an outside group.

Henderson loaned his campaign $500,000, lifting contribution limits for all five candidates. He said the investment showed he was willing to “bank on” himself and reduced his dependence on powerful interests, although he acknowledged the need to build a broad coalition.

Victor P. Henderson, left, poses with Taylor Bennett during the 97th Bud Billiken Parade. (Photos provided)

Asked about reports concerning allegations in 2011 divorce records and an agreement related to corporal punishment, Henderson described the scrutiny of his family history as an effort to drive him from the race. He did not address the underlying allegations in detail, saying voters should consider his public record and advocacy for overlooked communities.

Henderson also proposed asking companies, law firms, churches and civic organizations to adopt schools in partnership with principals. They could provide mentoring, tutoring, supplies and educational trips, supplementing—but not replacing—the district’s responsibility to fund basic needs.

For Henderson, the central question is whether the next board can move beyond political fights and place educational outcomes first. “Education is transformative,” he said. “It gives you the opportunity to be employed, to be a good citizen, to add to the community.”

Voters must decide which candidate can build consensus on a 21-member board, oversee billions in public funds and set an agenda for 626 schools.